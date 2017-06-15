2017 Infiniti QX30

The Infiniti QX30 is one of the first volleys in an all-out assault by Nissan’s premium brand on luxury markets around the world. As well as upping sales in the U.S. and China, where it has a stronger presence, Infiniti wants to become a major player in regions like Europe.

As a luxury compact crossover SUV, the QX30 is entering a tremendously competitive segment with accomplished rivals like the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA250. In fact, the QX30 shares the GLA's structure, engine, and transmission.

It’s fair to think of the QX30 as two (or even three) different vehicles—and initially it was marketed that way. The QX30 base and QX30 Sport were initially supposed to be sold as the Q30, while the QX30 AWD was the original QX30. In Infiniti nomenclature, X means "SUV." In reality, all QX30s are essentially the same vehicle, though key differences for the QX30 AWD include a higher ride height, just a slight bit of visual "ruggedness," and all-wheel drive.

We give it an overall rating of 6.6, with higher marks in fuel economy and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

QX30 styling and performance

All models benefit from Infiniti's design language of sharp angles and sweeping curves. Bodywork starts with an angular nose and flows rearward, around fenders with large wheel wells, past a short greenhouse with Infiniti’s signature crescent C-pillar, and to a sculptural tail.

Interior design is consistent with Infiniti’s current look, and is defined by a dynamic, asymmetrical sweep across the dashboard. High-quality black cloth upholstery is standard, while leatherette and nappa leather are also available.

The QX30 arrives in American showrooms with a single powertrain: a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that makes 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and is offered with front-wheel-drive or an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that sends up to 50 percent of the engine’s power to the rear wheels when sensors detect a loss of traction.

The QX30 delivers German performance characteristics, thanks to a structure and powertrain borrowed from Mercedes-Benz. The engine and transmission are responsive, and offer driver-selectable modes. Handling, likewise, feels accomplished without seeming to invite especially high-spirited maneuvers.

Fuel economy numbers are in, and the Infiniti doesn't rate as highly as related Mercedes-Benz models. In front-wheel drive form, the QX30 is rated at 24 mpg city, 33 highway, 27 combined.

QX30 comfort, safety, and features

The interior will be a tight fit for some, though the QX30's cabin is smartly designed and filled with high-quality materials. Those in the front seats have good leg room and width in the seats, but its good front-seat and cargo space are offset by a truly cramped rear bench.

Infiniti touts the use of “spinal support” research in the QX30’s seat design. According to the manufacturer, the seats are engineered to match the curvature of the spine and minimize pressure on back muscles by distributing load more equally. They make the front seats comfortable, though the front is tight in some dimensions. The rear seats are even shorter on space, and even though the QX30 can technically hold five, four is much more realistic.

There's no crash-test data yet on the QX30, but a rearview camera is standard, and options include a surround-view camera system and active headlights that point into turns. A Technology package adds blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and Intelligent Park Assist.

In addition to the base, Sport, and AWD models, Infiniti offers Luxury and Premium trim levels bringing the model choice to six. The base model starts under $30,000 and comes with such standard features as dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, auto-dimming rearview and driver's side mirrors, LED running lamps, a rearview camera, and 18-inch alloy wheels on run-flat tires.

Priced below $40,000, the Sport ups the performance and style with 19-inch wheels on summer tires, cross-drilled front rotors, a 0.6-inch lower ride height, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, front sport seats, and aluminum pedals and footrests.

The QX30 AWD sits 1.2 inches higher than the QX30 and comes with nappa leather upholstery and dash insert, an eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with memory, a four-way power adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats, roof rails, and a rear-seat passthrough.