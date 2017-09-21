Nailing down the 2018 Infiniti Q70 is hard to do.

It wears full-size clothes with a mid-size interior that can be stretched in a long-wheelbase version. It offers a choice among three engines—with available all-wheel drive for two of those—and is mated exclusively to a 7-speed automatic.

It hasn’t changed in a while, and its score of 7.2 overall is relatively generous. It’s not as tech-heavy as its competitors, lacks some creature comforts, and we think its available engine lineup should be condensed into one solid pick. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Q70 is largely the same as last year. The names have changed but the features haven’t. Starting with the Q70 3.7 Luxe as base, the Q70 is available as a Q70 5.6 Luxe, Q70 Hybrid, Q70L 3.7 Luxe, and Q70L 5.6 Luxe. The “L” denotes a long-wheelbase version that adds 5.9 inches to rear-seat passengers’ leg room, and all-wheel drive is available on every version except the hybrid model.

The most common configuration will be the 3.7 versions, which sport Infiniti’s 3.7-liter V-6 that makes 330 horsepower. If you can get past the sounds it makes (it features active noise cancellation to help) it’s a relatively good pick.

The next stop is a 5.6-liter V-8 for traditionalists. It packs two punches: the first is a 420-hp wallop that propels the Q70 to 60 mph in around five seconds. The second punch: a $13,050 premium for the optional engine. Ouch.

All-wheel drive can be mated to 3.7 and 5.6 variants.

The third option is a tweener hybrid that makes 350 hp combined from a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric combo.

All powertrains are exclusively mated to a 7-speed automatic.

The Infiniti Q70 comes standard with a bevy of luxury features including an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, dual-zone air conditioning, moonroof, heated front seats, and power everything, but a completely free upgrade to a premium package adds leather, cooled seats, Bose audio and more. It’s the ol’ late-night infomercial tease.

