The 2017 Infiniti Q70 wears many hats for the Japanese luxury brand. It's the line's mid-sizer, but in a full-sizer's clothes in long-wheelbase configuration. It's a true hybrid (one of the few for Infiniti) but has a multitude of sport options.

Yep, it's even a cold-weather car in all-wheel-drive configuration.

It earns a respectable 7.3 on our overall scale thanks to good features and a very good safety record, but it feels less than that because of its aged powertrains and relative styling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Infiniti Q70 takes a different approach than mid-size luxury cars from America or Germany. It's much curvier (even more pronounced in the long-wheelbase version) and voluptuous than those lithe cars. It's a style that we can appreciate, and say it has aged well—but we're starting to emphasize the word "aged" now.

Under the hood, the Q70 makes do with relatively old powertrains too. The base 3.7-liter V-6 manages 330 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, but it's relatively gruff and needs help from standard active noise cancellation to cope.

The optional V-8 doesn't boost performance so much as it smooths the edges. It makes 420 hp (416 hp with all-wheel drive) and doesn't make the car feel outright quick, but does come with a classic V-8 soundtrack.

A hybrid is somewhere in between with a V-6 paired to a lithium-ion battery pack. We have our quibbles with this, but it helps the Q70 get up to 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

All Q70s come with a slick 7-speed automatic that is a great partner here—it even helps the V-6 stay composed and quiet. Both the V-6 and V-8 models can be equipped with all-wheel drive.

In any of these models, the suspension calibration is firm and athletic, yet just compliant enough. Steering is well-weighted and has fair turn-in feel, especially on rear-drive models. And for people who want even more, there's an available sport package, adding 20-inch wheels, enhanced cooling, four-wheel steering, sport seats and steering wheel, and aluminum pedal trim.

Quality, safety, and features

The Q70 is a true mid-sizer, but can be opulent in long-wheelbase form. Four adults shouldn't have a problem fitting in the primary seats, and the Q70 isn't as cramped as others in its class. The 14.9-cubic-foot trunk isn't hugely capacious (there's less room in the hybrid model too) but it's enough for most gear.

In previous model years road noise could be an issue in the Q70, more than other luxury sedans its size. But the addition of more sound insulation and tighter seals, as well as active noise cancellation across the model line, all to help keep the cabin quieter. You'll still hear the V-8 in Q70 5.6 models—especially during acceleration.

The Q70 has a good safety record and gets mostly good marks from federal testers, while the IIHS has given it a Top Safety Pick award.

Safety equipment includes the standard complement of airbags, stability and traction control, and a rearview camera. A large tech package adds a long list of advanced safety features that is becoming common fare in its class.

Base cars are hard to find, and not particularly well-equipped. Like last year, a Premium Package is available on the Q70 for no additional fee and adds common sense luxury items such as an 8.0-inch infotainment system, premium audio, and leather seating.