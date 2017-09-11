On looks alone, the 2018 Infiniti Q60 should insert itself into many arguments over a midlife crisis coupe. With 400 horsepower available, it should win some too.

The two-door is back this year with the same shape that was new last year and a fairly high score on our overall scale. It earned a 7.4 overall, partly thanks to those looks, which are standard—regardless of powertrain. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Infiniti offers the coupe with a trio of turbocharged engines and a 7-speed automatic across the board. All-wheel drive is available everywhere, and a bevy of luxury add-ons can make the Q60 feel opulent.

The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 208 horsepower, but spec hunters will be more satisfied with the Sport’s 300-hp V-6 or the Red Sport’s prodigious 400 hp.

The Red Sport falls short of vaunted M- or AMG-badged cars, but only because it lacks the brakes and curve control to post consistent lap times.

And tracking the car would miss the mission of the Q60 to begin with—it’s luxury liner, not a track monster. Equipped with softer hides in Sport or Red Sport models, the Q60 is spacious and opulent for two and capable of eating up long hauls. We have our quibbles with an overly complicated touchscreen setup and a drive-by-wire steering system that’s almost ready for prime time, but those are minor concerns.

The Infiniti Q60 looks great in a major way anyway.

Not much has changed from last year, only some trim level renaming to fall in line with the rest of the Infiniti lineup—and that’s mostly a good thing.