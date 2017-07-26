The 2018 Infiniti Q50 is the automaker’s most popular vehicle and returns this year after a modest restyling and reshuffling of its trim levels.

The major changes include new front and rear fascias, some light, stylish interior refinements, and a reshuffled trim lineup. These changes are enough to score a 7.0 out of 10 on our overall scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Q50 Pure replaces the base model, which is only available with the 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline-4. The Luxe replaces the Premium and will likely be the best-selling trim for the Q50. It's available with either the 2.0-liter turbo-4, a 300-horsepower version of Infiniti's 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6, or with a V-6-powered hybrid system. The Sport brings some stylish trimmings and a standard V-6, while the Red Sport 400 carries on with a 400-horsepower V-6.

Review continues below

Those engines are largely unchanged. The 2.0-liter, turbo-4 pumps out 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque while returning 23 mpg city, 30 highway, 25 combined with its standard rear-wheel-drive arrangement. The optional all-wheel-drive model drops those figures to 22/28/24 mpg.

The 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 offers 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque in 3.0t guise or 400 hp and 350 lb-ft in Red Sport 400 tune. Both engines come standard with rear-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is an option. Look for 20/29/23 mpg for the 3.0t—regardless of Luxe or Sport trim—with rear-wheel drive and 19/27/22 mpg with all-wheel drive. The more powerful Red Sport 400 sacrifices more fuel, returning 20/26/22 mpg for rear-drive examples. Going for all-wheel drive and 400 hp only costs one mpg in the city. All engines are mated to a 7-speed automatic—no manual to be found.

Finally, the Q50 Hybrid returns 27/32/29 mpg in rear-drive trim or 26/30/28 mpg with all-wheel drive. The combination of a 3.5-liter V-6 and a 67-hp electric motor results in a total system output of 360 hp.

Infiniti’s light exterior update adds stylish new front and rear fascias tailored to the trim level—Pure and Luxe get their own look, while Sport and Red Sport 400 get something more aggressive—while there are new 18- and 19-inch wheels that are dependent on model. New interior touches, bring an increased sense of refinement without addressing the Q50's rather unattractive center stack.