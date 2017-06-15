2017 Infiniti Q50

The successor to the G37, the Infiniti Q50 is a sport sedan that competes with some of the best handling, most engaging sedans in the world. It offers rear- or all-wheel drive, a choice of turbocharged engines, and a hybrid model.

In terms of overall dimensions, the Q50 is actually a half-size larger than rivals like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and a half-size down from cars like the BMW 5-Series and Jaguar XF.

Completely redesigned for the 2014 model year, the Q50 received three new turbocharged engines last year. This year it gets a new Sport model for the base 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, a new Design package for V-6 models, and minor equipment upgrades.

We rate the Q50 above average in its luxury sport-sedan class. Everyday road manners border on brilliant, and new powertrains give it a much broader range of appeal. Back-seat space isn't great, and neither is fuel economy—and the Q50's infotainment system is more haphazard than we like. It earns a 7.0 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Infiniti Q50 styling and performance

The Q50's sheet metal is simply striking: the sensuality of the bigger Infiniti Q70 sedan works in exotic ways here, especially at the exaggerated intersection of curves and surfaces behind the rear doors. The boomerang brackets at the grille resemble those of the Lexus IS, but their hourglass shape is more cohesive with the rest of the silhouette. The interior is organized around a sweeping theme that cordons off the controls to the driver with an arc running down the console. It's dominated by Infiniti InTouch, a twin-screen system with a touchscreen and a handful of redundant hard keys.

The engine lineup includes three turbocharged engines and a hybrid. The base engine is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that makes 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Next up is a pair of twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6s. In base form, the V-6 makes 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. In the Red Sport 400, it spins out 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All are mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

We have only driven the 400-hp and hybrid powertrains. The Red Sport 400's twin-turbo V-6 is a delight. It provides willing, easy power and lets out a muffled howl when pushed. Power is accessible across the rev range, making highway passing a breeze. Zero to 60 mph comes in about 4.5 seconds. If you are looking for reasons to buy the Q50 Red Sport, this engine is it.

The Hybrid feels quick as well, with very well-coordinated throttle response and 360 combined horsepower from a special version of Infiniti's 3.5-liter V-6 and a 50-kw motor system. The powertrain features a unique dual-clutch-pack hybrid system that effectively smooths out both shift shock and transitions from one power source to the other.

The Hybrid earns 28 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined. The thirstiest Q50—a 400-hp Red Sport with all-wheel drive—manages 19/26/22 mpg.

On the road, the Q50 is a fairly close match for its sport sedan rivals. The car stays fairly flat in corners, has quick response from either of its two steering systems, and rides fairly comfortably. Pushed hard on a canyon road, however, it doesn't really want to take a set in turns and it shimmies under heavy braking. Even the Red Sport 400 suffers from these issues, and we find that its tires, though large, don't provide enough grip. For those wondering, the Red Sport 400 is not in the same league as the BMW M3.

Infiniti offers some unique technologies meant to improve handling. The "steer-by-wire" Direct Adaptive Steering (DAS) offers nice heft and quick reactions in the Sport+ mode, but lacks some of the feel of systems with a mechanical connection.

The Dynamic Digital Suspension (DDS) uses adjustable dampers that get stiffer in Sport or Sport+ modes. The ride is firm but livable in the Standard mode—as it should be in a sport sedan—and the Sport modes make it a bit jiggly while helping to reduce body roll through corners.

Q50 comfort, safety, and features

The Q50's seats benefit from some of the thought that went into those in the latest Nissan Altima—pressure is distributed more evenly, for long-distance comfort. In back, passengers have better space than the class average, and trunk space is an impressive, maxing out at 18 cubic feet.

The 2016 Infiniti Q50 offers plenty of safety technologies, including surround-view cameras, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and forward-collision warning systems with automatic emergency braking. Complete safety ratings are not yet available, but the Q50 has performed well in limited testing.

A total of seven trim levels are offered, plus rear- or all-wheel drive. The model lineup includes 2.0t, 2.0t Premium, the new 2.0t sport, 3.0t Premium, 3.0t Sport, Red Sport 400, and Hybrid models. The Sport and Red Sport models feature the Digital Dynamic Suspension, larger brakes, 19-inch wheels, leather sport seats, aluminum pedals, and magnesium shift paddles.