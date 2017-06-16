2017 Hyundai Sonata

Overall Rating

Consumers,



I am reaching out to you pertaining to lease issues I am having with a 2015 Hyundai Sonata as it pertains to shady business practices by Hyundai. I wanted to bring various items to your attention in effort to help warn other consumers of what they could face when leasing or buying through any Hyundai dealership.



Since I've leased my car back in October of 2014, I have had to have two tires replaced and a third tire now has two patches in it. I have had one windshield crack from something hitting it on an highway, and when I tried to get it replaced under a warranty sold to me by a dealership, they tried to void it by not allowing me to bring in my car soon enough for the warranty to cover it. By the time the dealership accepted my appointment, the crack spider-ed out, which voided the warranty. I had to e-mail Hyundai Consumer Affairs to get them involved. They ended up sending me $500 to cover the cost of my deductible to fix the repair.



Currently, my car is at the dealership getting repaired because I am now facing problems with my second windshield as well as another major problem that I will talk about later.



Overnight last week, the windshield cracked within the glass itself by the radio antenna. I believe it had to due with the sudden change between the hot and cold weather. When I contacted a person with Hyundai Consumer Affairs, he informed me today that Hyundai is ordering the glass for my car, but is only willing to pay half of the amount. The glass would cost $750 so they would cover $375 and they want me to cover the other half. The rep told me that his area manager looked at the pictures and said the glass isn't defective, but he couldn't provide the rep nor myself a reason as to why it's not defective. I told the rep that his manager needs to provide me with a proper and professional response as to why it's not defective and to inform his boss that I am not at fault for the glass cracking, and it's clear that it's defective. The rep looked at the pictures sent from the dealership and could tell it wasn't my fault as well as the dealer's manager. The rep also informed me that they have this same problem with windshields with other Hyundai models, but not the Sonata. I told him, that alone means it could happen to the Sonata if it's happening with other models. In addition, if the company did not feel that it wasn't defective nor were they at fault, then they wouldn't be offering to pay for half of the cost for the windshield repair. I told the rep to tell his boss that the company needs to cover the full cost of the defective glass as well as provide me with a better explanation other than, "it's not defective." Please also note, I did not give permission for Hyundai to order and replace the glass at a cost to me. It's something that they chose to do on their own terms. Furthermore, if they are wiling to cover up to $375 for the repair, then why can't I bring in an outside company like I did the first time and Hyundai pay for the repair? I don't understand why I'm being forced to go through Hyundai and for the windshield to cost $750.



In addition, my Bluetooth system has gone out and I had to reset it twice for it to work. Also, the car was advertised to get 37 mpg on the highway and it only averages 27.7 mpg.



Finally, the biggest problem I am facing and warning consumers is that my car has had several little misfires that have turned into bigger concerns. The little misfires cause the car to give a burst of acceleration while driving. However, the bigger concern is that when I have been stopped in morning or rush-hour traffic coming off the highway or being on the highway, the car randomly shakes, revs up, and tries to accelerate while the car is stopped and the brake is applied. There has been no set pattern of occurrence. Every time this has happened and the car has been taken to a dealership, I get told that the dealership could not duplicate the situation and to bring it in if it does it again or as it's happening.



I've contacted the BBB about all of this. They have sought out a manufacturing rep from Hyundai for mediation. The mediation has not taken place yet, but I was told by a BBB rep that the Hyundai rep said all that they will do is to honor my "New Car" Warranty, which protects the car up to 5 years and 60,000 miles. It's a basic warranty that you can get with the car and the company must honor if it's purchased. Hyundai is not offering to help me, except to honor a warranty that they must honor in the first place which does nothing for me in this case.



The danger is what's happening with the car. It's life-threatening to myself as a driver, any passengers riding with me, as well as drivers around my vehicle. It seems to be that in order for Hyundai to take a costumers safety seriously, something dramatic must happen first. Otherwise, they offer no help nor support. Being that my lease is up next October, I asked to be removed from my lease so I can get a vehicle from the company that is safer. I'm not even asking to get out of my lease in order to go with another company. However, when the BBB has presented this resolution, Hyundai continues to ignore it.



Sadly, I was not getting any sort of help from Hyundai until I started approaching the Attorney General, the BBB, the CFPB, and now turning to media sources for help. I do not feel that my life, any passengers life, nor drivers around me should have to be the guinea pig in order for the company to act and provide the services needed that should be happening right now in the first place.