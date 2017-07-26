2018 Hyundai Elantra Review

2018 Hyundai Elantra
6.8
Expert Rating
$16,950
MSRP based on SE 2.0L Manual (Alabama)
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
6.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
8.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 26, 2017

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra adds a versatile hatchback to the fold and makes a more compelling case as a compact contender in a value-packed segment.

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra is all elbows, as far as we’re concerned. Only a few years ago it was lost in the compact car melange, a medley of middling econobox mishaps.

Now, the Elantra is a fully fledged competitor with a recent history of delivering sharp style, a spacious cabin, and strong features at a reasonable price.

A hatchback joins the Elantra family but don’t let the name fool you—the Elantra sedan and 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT are really more like cousins.

Review continues below

We give the Elantra a 6.8 out of 10 for its refined ride, features, and fuel-efficiency. The hatchback would probably earn a slightly higher score, if rated on its own, but we’re guessing the sedan will still be the version you’re likely to see on the road in the U.S. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

That’s because the Elantra GT has a full passport. The hatchback is built in South Korea with Europe in mind—it’s the Hyundai i30 with a new name for the States.

In many ways, the hatchback is superior to the sedan not only in interior space and finish but also in suspension setup. The hatchback is predictably bigger, and more versatile, but we’re not in love with its ergonomics.

Instead, we appreciate its premium suspension setup that only shows its budget roots when the road turns terrible. The Elantra GT’s steering is light, but precise, and the hatchback feels planted—albeit a little heavy—in cornering. These are mostly good things, and the comparison to a Volkswagen GTI is a fair one to make.

If you’re not swayed by the hatchback argument (you’d be in the majority, too) the sedan is competent all the same. Although its base engine isn’t as powerful, the Elantra Sport can be a fun, tossable compact that we wouldn’t fault any shopper for considering.

This year, Hyundai mildly shuffled some options and packages on the Elantra after a complete overhaul for the 2017 model year.

In the same way the Elantra jostled for position in 2011, we can see the same game afoot in 2017 when it comes to challenging staid European competitors.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

2018 Hyundai Elantra Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Elantra aggressive deals; 2018s trickling in
  • Rebates: Up to $4,250 retail bonus cash on 2017s
  • Finance: From 0% APR for 60 months on 2017s
  • Lease: From $169 for 36 months (SE) on 2017s
See Your Price
 