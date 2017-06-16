2017 Hyundai Azera

The Hyundai Azera soldiers on for the 2017 model year, while a replacement waits in the wings for 2018.

The big four-door has been on the road since the 2012 model year, and it's held up remarkably well, in features and in styling, especially compared to dated rivals like the Ford Taurus. Like its newer competition—Maxima, Avalon, and Impala—the Azera is a more dramatic-looking companion to less-expensive mainstream sedans.

Offered in base and Limited versions, the Azera has technology and luxury features that hoist it up in our ratings, and keep its scores solidly between those of true luxury cars and mass-market sedans.

We give it a 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Hyundai Azera styling and performance



The Azera is heavily sculpted, with a lot of attention paid to the details. Its lovely set of curves wears a front end that ties it more closely to the Genesis lineup—fitting, since it's Hyundai's bridge between its brands.

Inside, the dash pushes outward at the corners to help free up a little more space. Cool-blue accent lighting keeps with the ambiance, and there's a very distinctive two-tier layout, with some combinations pairing a lighter-tone lower tier with a darker upper tier that matches the upholstery.

The Azera offers more than adequate straight-line performance from its 3.3-liter V-6, which makes 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque on regular gasoline. It's smooth and responsive, thanks in part to a 6-speed automatic transmission, which includes a Shiftronic manual mode. The transmission has a wide range of gear ratios to allow quick takeoffs, strong passing ability, and relaxed cruising. Fuel economy is as high as 28 mpg combined.

The Azera's ride and handling give priority to comfort. Its electric power steering has a confident feel, and its well-tuned suspension filters out minor bumps without floating over the road. It's a comfortable ride that feels well-controlled.

Azera comfort, safety, and features

The Azera seats up to five passengers. Its front seats can be adjusted to fit a wide range of body types, and can be fitted with heating and cooling. In back, there's lots of sprawl-out leg room, as well as just enough headroom for adults. Getting in and out of the back seat isn't as easy as it should be, for a car of this size. Blame it on the softly tapered roofline.

On the safety front, the Azera hasn't been tested comprehensively in a while. The NHTSA hasn't scored this year's model at all; the IIHS offers some "Good" ratings, but without data from its tough new small-overlap test. A rearview camera is standard.

Azera sedans come in base or Limited trim. The base car gets power features, keyless ignition, Bluetooth, power front seats, navigation, leather, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front and rear seats, and a 6.0-inch audio display system with six speakers. Hyundai also includes the latest version of its Blue Link system on all Azeras; the system works with a smartphone app and can allow for parental controls to be set for vehicle use.

Limited models upgrade to the 450-watt Dimension sound system, which includes XM satellite radio, HD Radio, iPod/USB connectivity, and an auxiliary input jack, a hands-free trunk opener, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a power sunroof, rear parking sensors, and power-folding side mirrors.