2017 Hyundai Accent

The Hyundai Accent occupies the bottom slot in the Korean automaker's universe. It's a sedan, it's a hatchback, and it's their lowest-priced car.

New for the 2012 model year, the Accent is now one of its less competitive offerings. It's more spacious than almost everything at its price, and it's in the EPA's good graces with its fuel economy ratings.

However, the Accent is one of the lowest-rated vehicles for safety, and it's lacking in some of the features buyers now expect in any new vehicle, whether in SE or Sport trim. We give it a 4.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Hyundai Accent styling and performance



The Accent still has a handsome shape in its corner. We're more fond of the hatchback's upswept rear end; the sedan looks like most very small sedans, like it's putting too much into too small a shape. The Accent's interior is simply and effectively styled, with nothing out of the ordinary and with streamlined controls and low-gloss plastics.

The Accent accelerates, steers, and handles in an adequate, predictable way. Performance is lackluster with the automatic, but the Accent's direct-injection 1.6-liter inline-4 is very fuel-efficient, and it mates well with the smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic that includes a Sport mode and manual control. The manual gearbox, which has a light clutch, is also a good choice, allowing better acceleration performance, better economy and more enjoyable driving. Handling isn't particularly notable, but the Accent can ride roughly, just like rivals with similarly short wheelbases.

Fuel economy ratings reach 31 mpg combined for manual-shift Accents.

Accent comfort, safety, and features

While the Honda Fit might put up better interior-room numbers, the Hyundai has a very comfortable, spacious interior for passengers, one of the best in its class. Even tall passengers will be able to get in and out easily and have enough headroom and legroom in the front seats. Back-seat space is also respectable for a car this size, and there's plenty of room for smaller items, with bins and trays for phones, bottles, and coins. With the seatbacks up, you get a little more cargo room in the Accent sedan, although you lose some of the hatch's versatility and superior style.

Even compared to other small cars of its kind, the Accent does not rate very well with the NHTSA or the IIHS. It scores four stars with the federal government, although there are extra notes about the performance in side crashes. In IIHS testing, the Accent receives a score of Poor on the agency's new small frontal overlap test.

The Accent comes in two trim levels: the standard SE sedan and hatchback and the hatch-only Accent Sport. All come with a reasonable level of standard equipment, but don't look for leather, navigation or even a sunroof on the options list. All have power features and air conditioning, while some versions get a tilt/telescoping wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, and satellite radio. A rearview camera isn't even an option.



The Accent is due for replacement in the 2018 model year.