The 2018 Honda Odyssey is on a quest.

Just when we thought that every possible family-oriented convenience had been plugged into the world of minivans, Honda has taken the wraps off its new minivan with every imaginable feature, and with one big rival in mind.

With the Odyssey, Honda's translated its Civic-on-steroids styling in its quest to take down the flashy minivan newcomer—the Chrysler Pacifica, which we named our 2017 Best Car to Buy. At first glance, which is all we'll have until we get to drive it, the new Odyssey may just have what it takes.

Its biggest highlight may be a screen integrated into the instrument cluster that lets the driver actually watch passengers in the second and third rows without the distraction of having to look back, but the Odyssey is positively packed with new features.

2018 Honda Odyssey styling and interior flexibility

Like the outgoing Odyssey, the 2018 should stand out from its competitors in a parking lot. Its front end is intentionally derivative of the brand's Pilot crossover and Civic compact sedan. A large chrome grille runs between headlamps that contain LED running lamps. From the side, the Odyssey retains the previous model's chrome belt line kink, but it dresses things up a little with a deep swoop carved into its hinged front and sliding rear doors. Its rear end, meanwhile, echoes the chrome bar theme and includes standard LED tail lights.

Honda hasn't detailed just what trim levels will be available, but it says that full LED headlamps will be on certain models. A hands-free power liftgate that requires a mere swipe of a foot under the rear bumper will be included on some trim levels.

But minivans don't generally sell for their sexy styling, even if the Odyssey does look a little dressier than most rivals. It's about its interior flexibility and comfort more than anything else—and, here, the Odyssey looks like it will deliver.

The Odyssey's dashboard could have been plucked from the company's CR-V crossover. A multi-configurable center console offers the obligatory space for a multitude of beverages and other small items, plus purses, laptops, tablets, and whatever else life throws at it.

Honda calls the Odyssey's reconfigured second- and third-row seats Magic Slide. The second row features three individual seats that can be moved from side-to-side to allow for a captain's chair-like walk-through to row three. The two seats can be pushed up against one another, too. Moreover, the seats can be pushed forward to allow for even better access to the third row—and they can now be moved with a child seat still attached.

Families with little ones should also like that the middle second row seat can be moved all the way forward with a child seat attached, allowing the driver and front seat passenger to easily reach back. Honda's traditionally good attention to detail shows through even more for 2018: higher trim levels include stain-resistant leather in the first and second rows as well as black carpeting and black seatbelts that the automaker says will help hide stains.

But, here's the caveat, and it's bound a big one for some buyers: The second row seats need to be removed by hand (and stored somewhere outside of the Odyssey) if owners want to maximize their cargo space. Unlike the Chrysler Pacifica, they do not fold and stow in the van's floor, meaning impromptu big item hauling will take some careful arranging inside.

For now, Honda hasn't released details on just how roomy the Odyssey is, but the company says that its cargo area will be the roomiest in the minivan segment.

High-tech features

A high-resolution 8.0-inch touchscreen display sits high on the dash, where it's flanked by big air vents. It runs the same infotainment system we've seen in the latest CR-V and, mercifully, it includes a volume knob (much to our chagrin, the 2017 Odyssey did not). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included, as is a 4G LTE hotspot for in-vehicle Wi-Fi use.

The driver looks at a big 7.0-inch high-resolution screen that will handle a variety of vehicle functions. It serves as a digital odometer and tachometer, a trip computer and, on certain models, it displays a live video feed of the second and third row of seats. The days of swiveling around to tell the back seat to quiet down are over, meaning drivers can safely keep their eyes pointed forward.

Honda calls the tech CabinWatch and it works with a CabinTalk system that features a microphone mounted near the driver that amplifies their voice over the vehicle's audio system or its rear entertainment system headphones for the second and third rows of seats.

The optional rear seat entertainment system also gets a big upgrade—something it needed since many families opt instead to let kids use tablets. There's a 10.2-inch flip-down screen with 4G LTE-based apps like PBS Kids, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and more. A unique "How Much Farther" app lets the second row track the vehicle's progress to its destination; while it probably won't fully eliminate "are we there yet," it's a step in the right direction.

An app downloadable onto a smartphone will also let passengers control the rear screen and rear climate control system, as well as to send destinations directly to the vehicle's built-in navigation system.

In terms of comfort and convenience, Honda says that certain trim levels will include a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless device charging, and the company's HondaVac in-van vacuum system.

Safety first

Honda says that it will include as standard its Honda Sensing suite of safety tech on EX and higher trim levels. Just what is Honda Sensing? It's a host of valuable features: automatic emergency braking and forward-collision warnings, blind-spot monitors, a system that nudges a drifting Odyssey back into its lane, and adaptive cruise control.

Additionally, Honda also says that it's now including knee airbags for the front driver and passenger, which will join the outgoing model's front, side impact, and side curtain airbags. The automaker says it is targeting the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ award—but that requires a vehicle to be equipped with automatic emergency braking, which means that only EX and higher models will be eligible.

A run through the spec sheet

Underneath, the Odyssey rides on what's said to be a more rigid and yet lighter body and chassis. The shapely exterior is more aerodynamic, which Honda says should provide it with best-in-class fuel economy figures—presumably excluding the plug-in hybrid version of the Chrysler Pacifica.

Depending on trim level, the 2018 Odyssey weighs as much as 96 pounds less than its predecessor.

All Odysseys will utilize a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 280 hp, a 32-hp increase over last year's model. Lower trim levels will mate that V-6 to a 9-speed automatic, while higher-spec versions gain a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Those transmissions should help the Odyssey save some fuel, as will an automatic shutter system behind the grille designed to make the van more aerodynamic at speed.

The Odyssey should handle better than before thanks to an electric steering system with a variable gear ratio and almost half a turn less lock-to-lock. Underneath, its rear suspension has been changed to a more compact trailing arm setup that saves some room in the cabin. Minivans may not generally be sold for their curvy road prowess, but the outgoing Odyssey was particularly polished and it appears that the 2018 may continue that trend.