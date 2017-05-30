2017 Honda HR-V Review

2017 Honda HR-V
6.8
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

Think of the 2017 Honda HR-V as a Fit with all-wheel drive and a little more headroom. It's not as fun as it could be, but it makes a lot of sense.

The 2017 Honda HR-V is a relatively new entry into the small SUV category, but it cemented its standing as the segment's practicality-oriented choice early on thanks to Honda's almost religious devotion to interior packaging. 

But although the HR-V has more interior flexibility than its rivals, it lacks some key safety tech. We've given it a score of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) 

For 2017, the HR-V returns essentially unchanged from last year and continues to be available in LX, EX, and EX-L trim levels with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive and, depending on configuration, either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. 

The HR-V marked a new entry into the subcompact segment for Honda, where it sits below the automaker's hugely popular CR-V in order to take on the Mazda CX-3, Chevrolet Trax, and Jeep Renegade. At its core, the HR-V is a Honda Fit with a taller body, but there are some distinct differences. The HR-V offers all-wheel drive and has an interior outfitted with nicer materials and more features. 

Honda HR-V styling and performance

The HR-V stands out from its rivals starting at the nose, where the stubby HR-V wears a lookalike grille and headlamps akin to those on the current CR-V. Elsewhere, it's a more playful, jazzy shape—the roofline is arched high for head room, the front fenders are quite pronounced, and there's a swell of sheet metal at the shoulder line that extends down the side of the HR-V, past its hidden rear door handles.

All HR-Vs ride on attractive 17-inch alloy wheels, albeit with relatively low profile tires.

Inside, the HR-V is simply a nicer place to be than the Fit, thanks to added noise insulation, better materials, and finer details. The dual-screen clutter of bigger Hondas is absent in the HR-V, but we're fine with just one infotainment screen.

The HR-V's exuberant styling is offset by moderate performance and offers little of the fun-to-drive nature we've come accustomed to with Hondas. With a drivetrain related to the one used in the Fit, the HR-V earns stellar fuel economy numbers, carefully balanced against merely adequate acceleration. The HR-V's 1.8-liter inline-4 is rated at 141 horsepower, and paired with either a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a 6-speed manual—the latter only on front-drive LX and EX models. With either setup, even with optional all-wheel drive, it feels strong enough for safe highway merges and dignity-preserving stoplight launches. 

Ride quality takes priority over flat cornering, but the HR-V is nonetheless sufficiently confident and balanced—just how most users will probably want it. 

The HR-V's steering is relaxed, the body motions are well-controlled and it doesn't feel a bit brittle, even on terrible roads. Leave the track tuning and off-roading to others: this tall hatchback is intended for everyday driving.

Honda HR-V comfort, quality, and features 

It's also the comfort and utility king among subcompact crossovers, which is crucial for a "lifestyle" vehicle. With more than 100 cubic feet of interior space on the base LX trim (96.1 cubes on EX and EX-L), the HR-V is the roomiest vehicle of its kind. Front-seat comfort is great, but it really shines in the back seat, where adults have excellent head and leg room for such a little 'ute.

The HR-V also sports Honda's signature "Magic Seat," which folds and flips the second-row seat like a lawn chair if need be, to free up multiple storage and seating configurations. Behind the front seats, Honda pegs the HR-V at 58.8 cubic feet of storage space, or 24.3 cubic feet behind the second-row seat—but with the Magic Seat, it's far more flexible than any of its rivals.

On the safety front, the HR-V earned a five-star overall rating from the federal government, but the IIHS recorded mixed results. The HR-V comes standard with a rearview camera and tire pressure monitors, along with the usual traction systems and airbags, and has available nifties like Honda's sideview LaneWatch camera, though features like blind-spot monitors, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are not offered here as they are on rivals.

Still, all HR-Vs are nicely equipped. The EX adds a decent infotainment system, heated seats, and Honda's unique LaneWatch system that displays the vehicle's blind spot on its center screen when the right turn signal is activated. The EX-L adds leather and navigation, but its price tag comes perilously close to a lower-spec CR-V. 

With the continuously variable transmission, the HR-V soars to the top of its class for fuel economy. Gas mileage on front-drive, CVT-equipped HR-Vs is rated at 28/35/31 mpg; with all-wheel drive, it's a few digits lower, at 27/32/29 mpg. 

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

1 Review
5 star
100%
4 star
0%
3 star
0%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
December 17, 2016
2017 Honda HR-V EX-L Navi AWD CVT

Honda HR-V Reliable and convenient for young and old.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The Honda Hr-V is a reliable small SUV that can appeal to a small family or the younger generation. The style is up to date and has many features of a full size SUV. It is comfortable to drive in the city or...
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 21, 2017
2016 Honda HR-V AWD 4-Door CVT EX-L w/Navi

RAIL DUST! With no customer satisfaction.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I loved my 2016 Honda HRV until rail dust began appearing. Not covered under Honda warranty. Not covered under Lemon Laws. So for the next 6 years I will be paying monthly on a car that continues to bleed dust...
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 3, 2016
For 2016 Honda HR-V

Capable hawler and comfortable cruiser

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
By now I have almost 5000 miles on my LX fwd HRV. It is about the most comfortable little car I have ever driven and with careful driving I am averaging 36.8 mpg so far. Getting used to it my last few tanks of...
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 27, 2015
2016 Honda HR-V AWD 4-Door CVT EX-L w/Navi

Love this car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Totally fell in love...went in to look at the Crosstour, and found out that 2015 was the last year for it, so the sales person steered me toward the HRV....everything I wanted, and more. Have had the...
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 30, 2015
For 2016 Honda HR-V

Fist Week with LX AWD

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Traded in my 07 Civic for my first ever All Wheel Drive car. I do not want to drive another winter without AWD. So far I love it. I got the least expensive AWD version available. I did not want all of the...
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 22, 2015
For 2016 Honda HR-V

Not too pleased

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
love the style and size of the car and all the features but it's loud and not a very smooth ride.i had the crv before it and actually I drove better and it wasn't in good shape.im not satisfied with it at all
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 16, 2015
2016 Honda HR-V AWD 4-Door CVT EX-L w/Navi

Highly pleased

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Have about 2000 miles on new HR-V. Very please, especially with handling and off road ability. Only real criticism would be lack of storage. Good gas mileage, reasonable power and very quiet.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 30, 2015
2016 Honda HR-V 2WD 4-Door CVT EX

The Thoroughly Modern and Efficient HaRVe

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I just drove our new HR-V 400 miles on the Interstate. It has plenty of technology, a peppy engine, that cool Honda Magic interior and it looks sharp. The CVT takes getting used to as I have never owned one...
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 26, 2015
2016 Honda HR-V AWD 4-Door CVT EX-L w/Navi

I love it!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It's so stylish, budget friendly, and actually pretty quick. I was worried about it not having a lot of horsepower and struggling going up hills. It had no problems keeping up!!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
