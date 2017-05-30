2017 Honda Fit Review

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz

The 2017 Honda Fit gives up some fun-to-drive spunk for unparalleled interior space and flexibility.

The 2017 Honda Fit is a five-door hatchback, the smallest Honda model offered to Americans, and it is one of the best fuel-efficient cars on the road today.

Essentially devoid of buzzwords, the Fit isn't a hot hatch, a hybrid, or anything vaguely coupe-like. Instead, it is an exceptionally well-packaged hatchback that's largely traditional and particularly good at what it—and Honda as a whole—has always done well. Available in LX, EX, and EX-L trims, the Fit offers something for just about every subcompact buyer.

Overall, the 2017 Honda Fit is rated at a 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Honda Fit styling and performance

The Fit was most recently redesigned for 2015 and it retains a small footprint that manages to deliver a versatile, flexible interior and excellent fuel economy. Last year, the Fit begat a small crossover based on its platform called the HR-V. 

Visually, the Fit is pragmatic but attractive, looking less like a scaled-down minivan than before. It still appears more like a tall wagon than a squat hatchback, but that's because it stands about 5 inches higher than Honda's conventional Civic sedan. Deep side creases and a shoulder line that accentuates its wedge-centric shape give it a leaner, tauter stance. Its stubby and short hood combine with its long roofline to draw out its lengthened body and its glass area is better balanced than before. Upsized wheels and tires, available in 15- and 16-inch diameters, also fit it better before. Its only awkward note its the enormous chrome bar that stretches across its tailgate.

We wish that simplicity to the Fit's exterior carried over inside, but at least this little hatchback provides excellent space for humans and cargo. Its dashboard is complex and composed of many angles that work fine but feel a little less uniform than we've come to expect from Honda. The automaker's current Civic reflects a more modern design language that we think works better inside. 

This latest Fit isn't as zippy as its predecessor, but it is more refined. Underhood is a direct-injected 1.5-liter inline-4 engine that cranks out 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. A slick-shifting 6-speed manual gearbox comes as standard, but most Fits you will encounter on dealer lots utilize a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that maximizes fuel efficiency to EPA ratings of 33 mpg city, 41 highway, 36 combined. Those are stellar numbers, but those less interested in sipping fuel will appreciate the separate Sport mode and paddle shifters that will let you tap seven "gears." 

Honda's CVT doesn't represent our favorite way of letting the transmission sort through gears automatically, but it certainly bests rival Nissan's unit. And it adds to the Fit's refinement; road noise is quelled to a comfortable level, although we wish that Honda had paid more attention to the occasionally raspy and uncouth noises coming from underhood. On the other hand, the Fit's suspension absorbs bumps better than before even though it has lost a little of its handling magic. 

Honda Fit comfort, safety, and features

Honda's "Magic Seat" rear seat setup might not be sorcery, but it sure seems close. The setup delivers a split folding rear bench that can not only flip forward, it can also flip back and upward. This allows four unique modes that cater to specific types of oversized cargo—including a Tall mode and a futon-esque Refresh mode. Those rear seats will keep tall passengers comfortable, too—the lankier members of our staff prefer riding in the Fit to many cars a segment or two larger. Front seat passengers will find more ordinary accommodations with basic cushioning and subpar rearward travel.  

Both the IIHS and the NHTSA applaud the Fit's safety, but it doesn't offer any kind of automatic emergency braking. While that's still a relatively rare feature in this class, Toyota has made it standard equipment in its two subcompacts. 

Picking a 2017 Honda Fit is about as easy as selecting a color. There's a base Fit LX, a better-equipped EX, and a leather-lined EX-L. Keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera, and air conditioning are standard on all. Stepping up to the EX nets push-button start, upgraded infotainment, and Honda's impressive LaneWatch wide-angle lane-change aid. The Fit EX-L heaps on leather and more luxury and offers the Fit's only option—navigation.

The combination of the inline-4 and the 6-speed gearbox is pegged at 29 mpg city, 37 highway, 32 combined, whether it's the LX or EX model. With the CVT, the Fit's fuel economy is several miles per gallon better. It's rated at 33/41/36 mpg combined in LX trim; because of added equipment and weight, EX and EX-L models are rated at 32/38/35 mpg.

February 18, 2017
For 2017 Honda Fit

Underpowered

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I traded a 2008 Suzuki SX4 stick with 2litre engine. This sounds like a tractor and has no power. Had Suzuki For 8 yrs. After 4 months, cannot wait to offload this car.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
