2017 Honda Accord Sedan Review

2017 Honda Accord
8.3
Expert Rating
MSRP based on LX Manual
 
8.3
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
8.0
Expert Rating
Performance
8.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
9.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
8.0
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz

The 2017 Honda Accord remains the sensible choice; it has something for everyone, all in a polished package.

Though the spotlight may be on crossovers and SUVs, the mid-size sedan segment remains as fiercely competitive as ever—but one model has long stood above others, at least as far as consumers are concerned: The 2017 Honda Accord.

Although it is outsold by the Toyota Camry, the Accord continues to narrow the gap—and it does that without relying heavily on fleet sales, as nearly all of its rivals are wont to do. For 2017, the Honda Accord is largely unchanged aside from a new Sport Special Edition that slots in about dead center among the LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, and Touring trim levels. An Accord Coupe also remains available, essentially unchallenged in what was once a popular segment. The Accord Coupe is offered in LX-S, EX, EX-L, and Touring trims. 

Overall, the 2017 Honda Accord rates an 8.3. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Accord has stood the test of time against rivals like the aforementioned Camry, the Nissan Altima, the Hyundai Sonata, the Kia Optima, the Subaru Legacy, and the Ford Fusion, but a rejuvenated Chevrolet Malibu and an updated Mazda 6 remain worthy adversaries. 

Honda Accord styling and performance

The Accord stands a few years into its ninth generation, building on a mild refresh last year that is most notable for its bolder grille design, redesigned taillight, and Honda Sensing collision avoidance technology. The Accord's design delivers enough flair and sophistication to stay relevant in a fashion-conscious market, but it is elegantly upright in the tradition of past generations rather than swoopy at the expense of visibility and practicality like some rivals. The Accord's styling won't turn heads, but it's handsome, fresh, and immediately recognizable as a Honda.

Step inside and, thanks to the low instrument panel and wide expanse of windows, the Accord has a sense of airiness not seen in most mid-sizers. Its controls are well-placed high on the dashboard, which has two separate screens on higher-specification models. Opt for an Accord Coupe and you will give up some practicality for a sportier look; although they're essentially the same as the sedans from the front seats forward, a wedgier tail and side sheet metal adds up to a more dynamic stance.

The base inline-4 utilizes direct injection technology and delivers 185 horsepower (or 189 ponies in Sport models thanks to a dual exhaust system). It can be paired with a 6-speed manual, an increasingly rare item in a mid-size sedan, or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Unusually for the segment, the Accord still offers a V-6 engine across the lineup, although it is relegated to only certain trim levels. It's coupled to a conventional 6-speed automatic transmission (or to a 6-speed manual in Coupes).

A Honda Accord Hybrid is also available and is covered separately

Honda dropped its once-heralded double-wishbone setup in the Accord when it was redesigned, instead opting for simpler MacPherson struts that it claims improve ride and handling while cutting cabin noise and harshness. As much as we wanted to criticize that design, we can't: the Accord drives with much of the verve seen in previous models, and its electric power steering is particularly good.

Honda Accord comfort, safety, and features

The Accord makes clever use of interior space with a driving position that's pleasantly upright, above average legroom in the back, and easy entry and exit. Its upright greenhouse and good use of high strength steel for the roof pillars deliver excellent outward vision. A 60/40-split folding seat in all sedans except the LX improves on a previous affair that flopped down as one unit. 

On the other hand, the dual-screen infotainment system in higher trim Accords can be confusing, but at least there is a volume knob, unlike in the automaker's Civic compact. 

Last year's addition of the automaker's Honda Sensing suite of driver assists was a welcome change. Standard on Touring models and available on almost all CVT trim levels otherwise, it includes lane departure warning, a system that nudges a drifting car back into its lane, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking—all at a reasonable price point. 

In the past, Honda hasn't had much of a reputation for cramming value and convenience features into its vehicles. But that's all been turning around lately. The base Accord LX includes dual-zone automatic climate control, 16-inch alloys, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera system, and an 8.0-inch i-MID display with Pandora audio streaming and text-message capability. V-6 models get some nicer cabin appointments, and EX-L models have a 360-watt system with Aha internet radio streaming. Tourings are nearly luxury car-grade inside and out.

Both engines use regular unleaded gasoline, but EPA figures have been ratcheted down slightly for 2017 due to some testing changes. The volume 4-cylinder CVTs come in at 27 mpg city, 36 highway, 30 combined—but be advised that the Sport model's special wheel and tire package nudges those figures down to 26/34/29 mpg.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

November 8, 2016
For 2016 Honda Accord Sedan

Reliable & stylish

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This vehicle is reliable, secure, and stylish. It's convenient that you can use apps on your phone in your vehicle, most notably, google maps.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 29, 2016
2016 Honda Accord Sedan 4-Door I4 CVT Sport w/Honda Sensing

Best Honda Accord Sedan I Experience!!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This was the best Accord I own 5 Star. The most Reliable car 10 best for 30Years.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 13, 2016
2016 Honda Accord Sedan 4-Door I4 CVT EX-L

Amazing Accord.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
A very comfortable car. Please to drive and feels safe.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 25, 2016
2016 Honda Accord Sedan 4-Door V6 Automatic Touring

Simply amazing

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Here's the bad: the radio controls are slow and counterintuitive. That's all. I was at a light, next to a bigole chevy truck, with a loud V-8 and pipes coming out of odd places. The road merged into one lane... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 31, 2016
2016 Honda Accord Sedan 4-Door I4 CVT EX-L

Great looking vehicle that has all the options that my wife wanted and meets here usage needs as a retired grandmotherr of 4 that are all under the age of 10.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My wife looked at all available 2016 4 door sedans in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. She researched online and via industry magazines. Her ultimate choice was the Honda Accord EX-L in Modern Steel Metallic. She... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 10, 2016
2016 Honda Accord Sedan 4-Door I4 CVT Sport PZEV

Another in a long line of winners

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We have had several Accords; this time around we chose the new Sport model in Kona Coffee Metallic. The paint is spectacular, and is nicely complemented by the accented 19 inch wheels. The interior is a... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 28, 2016
For 2016 Honda Accord Sedan

Step Back In Quality

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Complained about the sound system sounding like a hand held radio with no depth to it. I was informed by Honda that to hear the sub woofer I have to turn down the bass and vice versa. Even then the sub woofer... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 27, 2016
2016 Honda Accord Sedan 4-Door I4 CVT EX

Bought on 12/30/15 and love it more everyday.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Extremely comfortable driver's seat, great visibility all around with x-large outside mirrors, the sound system makes my ipod sound like there's musicians in the back seat, drove from SF to San Diego and back... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 26, 2016
2016 Honda Accord Sedan 4-Door I4 CVT Sport PZEV

big bang for your buck

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
After months of looking at cars in the mid-size segment I decided on the Honda Accord Sport with honda sensing. Camry and the Mazda 6 were closely considered. I live in Canada so the sport came with keyless... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 26, 2015
2016 Honda Accord Sedan Base

Great Technology

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Great technology, comfort and feel and great price.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
