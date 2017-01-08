Small crossovers aren’t inherently macho, but don’t tell the 2018 GMC Terrain that.

The all-new small compact crossover from General Motors borrows liberally from the Equinox’s parts bin—from which it shares its underpinnings and powertrains—but adds creased metal, bigger fenders, and a more aggressive grille to stand apart from the soft roader. The Terrain is offered in SL, SLE, SLT, and top Denali trims.

The Terrain will go on sale later in 2017 up against a cadre of small crossovers including the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, and new Mazda CX-5. It also competes with the Chevrolet Equinox, which is mechanically related.

Style and performance

Much like the last generation, the new Terrain takes a more aggressive approach to the shared GM architecture. The boxy body is bookended by a larger grille and a more sculpted rear end. The Terrain’s shape borrows much from the bigger Acadia, and is part of GMC’s newer design theme for its crossovers.

The Terrain Denali gets its own unique treatment with body-colored bumpers, chrome door handles and side mirror caps. The Terrain Denali also rides on unique 19-inch aluminum wheels—standard Terrains make do with 17-inchers or available 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the Terrain carries forward with the same rugged approach as the exterior. The lines are a little sharper and more pronounced, and the larger center console sports a storage bin below it.

Under the hood, the Terrain will be powered by the same trio of turbocharged engines found in the Equinox. A 1.5-liter turbo-4 will power base, front-drive models and is paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. According to GMC, the 1.5-liter turbo-4 will make 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 will be equipped to Terrain models with all-wheel drive or better interior equipment. The bigger turbo-4 makes 252 hp and 260 lb-ft. and is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds. Like Chevrolet, GMC will pair the 2.0-liter turbo-4 to a 9-speed automatic (Chevrolet won’t offer the 9-speed with the smaller gas engine, however) and direct injection to extract every mile from its 15.6-gallon gas tank.

A 1.6-liter turbodiesel shared with the Equinox and Cruze will be available in the Terrain for the first time. The frugal oil burner is mated to a 6-speed automatic and will be available only in top trims, although it’s unclear how much more it will cost. Unlike Chevrolet, GMC hasn’t made any claims about mileage from the diesel engine (Chevy says it’ll achieve 40 mpg in the Equinox) even though the Terrain’s weight should be roughly identical.

The Terrain keeps the same struts up front and four-link rear suspension setup, but swaps out the hydraulic rack-and-pinion steering setup from the last generation for an electric power assist rack in all cars this time around.

Although the EPA hasn’t yet rated the 2018 Terrain, we expect those numbers to closely follow the Chevrolet Equinox. Chevy says the Equinox will manage more than 30 mpg on the highway, and 40 mpg highway when equipped with the turbodiesel.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Terrain rides on a new platform for GMC this time around, one that’s shared with the Equinox. Despite having a smaller wheelbase and length bumper-to-bumper by about 5 inches, passengers won’t bear the brunt of its smaller footprint.

Rear-seat passengers will be afforded 39.7 inches of leg room (down from 39.9 last year) and 51.8 inches of hip room.

Cargo space has been whittled down somewhat from last year. Behind the second row, the Terrain sports 29.6 cubic feet of cargo room, which can expand to 63.3 cubic feet with the seats folded flat. New for 2018, the passenger’s seat can also fold flat to accommodate longer objects inside the cabin. New, small underfloor storage bins in the Terrain swallow small items to keep them from rumbling around the cargo area.

The Terrain leans heavier on luxury items than the Equinox, which includes softer touch materials, active noise cancellation, and aluminum trim.

It’s too early for official safety data, but the 2018 GMC Terrain is loaded with advanced safety tech such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a surround-view camera system, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, and a safety alert seat that reminds parents of small children in the back seat.

In addition to the optional safety systems, the Terrain comes equipped with a standard complement of airbags and a teen driving feature that lets parents set controls and review drives when they’re not behind the wheel.

The Terrain comes standard with 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lamps, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability (additional subscription required), and five years of a basic OnStar telematics program.

Pricing and availability for the GMC Terrain hasn’t yet been announced.