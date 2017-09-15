The 2018 GMC Acadia is a mid-size crossover with seating for up to seven that shoots straight for family-oriented buyers.

The 2018 Acadia lineup does almost everything well, even if it’s more of a B+ student than an A-standout. We’ve rated it 7.0 out of 10, accordingly. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

One thing that’s important to note is that this latest Acadia, introduced last year, is considerably smaller than its predecessor. If you’re looking to replace an older Acadia and find the 2018 to be too small, you may want to venture to the Chevrolet dealership to look at the larger Traverse.

This year’s Acadias are available in SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali trim levels, with a rugged-looking All Terrain package optional on SLEs and SLTs. A 2.5-liter inline-4 is standard on most trims, but a 3.6-liter V-6 is optional and more desirable in our eyes since the base engine runs out of steam with a full load of passengers and their gear. Acadias can be ordered with either front- or all-wheel drive, although the latter is aimed more at a snow-covered roads between home and school than four-wheeling, even with a special off-road mode fitted to the All-Terrain.

The Acadia drives well with a comfortable, composed ride and handling that borders on nimble. It’s hardly engaging, but that’s not really the point here.

Instead, the Acadia shines for its comfortable interior. Although it’s surprisingly narrow, the Acadia has good room for four and is acceptable for even more. Its available third row is tight for adults but certainly fine for kids.

With so many trim levels and option packages on offer, there’s an Acadia for just about every need. One area where there’s room for improvement, however, is in this GMC’s advanced safety tech. To get the best stuff—automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control—you’ll have to opt for a high-spec SLT or Denali. Rivals have democratized these features in recent years and some, like Toyota and Nissan, make many of them standard on all trim levels.

The Acadia’s also about mid-pack when it comes to fuel economy, scoring an acceptable 20 mpg combined with the optional V-6 and all-wheel drive.