Genesis’ sophomore year begins by adding a new Sport trim to the 2018 Genesis G80. Beyond that twin-turbocharged version of the Genesis 3.8's Ultimate trim, a series of powertrain tweaks—including a new 8-speed automatic transmission—for the base V-6 and optional 5.0-liter V-8 promise a more responsive, efficient driving experience.

But that's only where the improvements start. Genesis designers and engineers touched on spots at and below the G80's surface, making design and equipment changes that earn the G80 an impressive 8.3 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A little background: Genesis is Hyundai's still-fresh upmarket division designed to complement the brand's mainstream lineup much as Lexus does to Toyota. Previously, the G80 was known as the Hyundai Genesis, but the Korean automaker has done much to distance the new division—and to elevate the purchasing and ownership experience to Lexus levels, if not higher.

The arrival of the new G80 Sport doesn’t disrupt the simplicity of the G80 lineup. The base V-6 model is still available in three trims—G80 3.8, G80 3.8 Premium, and G80 3.8 Ultimate—while the 5.0-liter model continues as the G80 5.0 Ultimate. The 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged Sport, meanwhile, is essentially an offshoot of the V-6-powered Ultimate, with all the same standard equipment on top of a more powerful engine and a unique styling character.

Even with the new Sport model, the G80 remains wholly devoted to its mission as a luxury sedan. While there is outright speed from both the V-8 and twin-turbo V-6, look elsewhere if driving dynamics are all you care about. The G80 is soft, quiet, and above all else, comfortable.

Prices for the 2018 Genesis G80 start at $42,745 (including a mandatory $975 destination charge) for a rear-drive 3.8 and extend to $60,475 for a V-8-powered, all-wheel-drive 5.0 Ultimate. The new G80 Sport is available for $56,225.