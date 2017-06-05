2018 Ford Transit Wagon

Commercial users looking for flexibility and value will find a lot to like in the 2018 Ford Transit. The Euro-style Transit, offered in XL and XLT trim levels, is available in a wide variety of configurations, including passenger and cargo bodies.

On our scale, it rates a 5.4 out of 10 based on its reasonable road manners and its highly configurable design. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, the Transit sees a few minor additions: a package with dual alloy rear wheels is now available, leather seats are a new option, and Bluetooth is offered on a wider range of models.

The 2018 Transit lineup is extensive, with van, passenger wagon, cutaway and chassis cab body configurations available for just about every commercial need—and some buyers may find the passenger model suitable for family use, too.

Three engines are available: a 3.7-liter V-6, a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, and a 3.2-liter turbodiesel V-6. All mate exclusively to 6-speed automatic transmissions that shuttle power to the rear wheels.