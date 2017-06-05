2018 Ford Transit Wagon Review

2018 Ford Transit Wagon
5.2
Expert Rating
Styling
4.0
Expert Rating
Performance
5.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
6.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
4.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz

For buyers who don’t need four-wheel drive in their large commercial van, the 2018 Ford Transit offers a huge range of options and configurations.

Commercial users looking for flexibility and value will find a lot to like in the 2018 Ford Transit. The Euro-style Transit, offered in XL and XLT trim levels, is available in a wide variety of configurations, including passenger and cargo bodies.

On our scale, it rates a 5.4 out of 10 based on its reasonable road manners and its highly configurable design. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, the Transit sees a few minor additions: a package with dual alloy rear wheels is now available, leather seats are a new option, and Bluetooth is offered on a wider range of models.

The 2018 Transit lineup is extensive, with van, passenger wagon, cutaway and chassis cab body configurations available for just about every commercial need—and some buyers may find the passenger model suitable for family use, too.

Three engines are available: a 3.7-liter V-6, a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, and a 3.2-liter turbodiesel V-6. All mate exclusively to 6-speed automatic transmissions that shuttle power to the rear wheels.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

November 14, 2015
2016 Ford Transit Wagon T-350 148" Low Roof XL Swing-Out RH Dr

I don't own one, but I have some experience with the passenger van.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I work at a car auction, and on occasion have either driven the passenger version or have ridden I n the passenger van. It is a delight to drive. However, many of my co-workers have complained about the... + More »
