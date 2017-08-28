The 2018 Ford Transit Connect is a relatively stylish commercial vehicle you may see a dozen times a day without realizing it. A family version called the Transit Connect Wagon is offered in XL, XLT, and Titanium trim levels, while the commercial variants come in a dizzying variety of wheelbases, body heights, and configurations. Changes for 2018 are limited to some minor feature upgrades.

Designed for Europe, where compact vans predominate, the Transit Connect turns out to be well-suited to urban, suburban, and even rural use in the U.S. It’s the most polished of the compact vans on the market, and a capable hauler of cargo or people and their gear, depending on how it’s configured. Overall, we rate it at 6.2 out of 10 points, giving it above-average ratings for style, driving polish, and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Small businesses make up by far the bulk of Transit Connect sales, but families who want a sensible, flexible people carrier smaller than a seven-seat minivan should consider the Transit Connect Wagon. That passenger-oriented variant offers seating for five or seven, though space is clearly tighter than inside a full-size minivan. Still, it has the taller stance of a crossover (though no all-wheel drive) and its relative frugality makes a great alternative to heftier full-size vans. It’s far more fun to drive as well, and it may even avoid the stigma associated with the modern minivan.

The first-generation Transit Connect, launched in 2010, was a car front with a box on the back. The current model is more graceful and more refined than its rivals, the Chevrolet City Express, Ram ProMaster City, and Nissan NV200, and scores higher in our ratings.