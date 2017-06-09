2017 Ford Taurus

The Ford Taurus is the full-size sedan from the automaker with a pedigree that can't be overstated—when it arrived in the 1980s, it helped save the Blue Oval from bankruptcy.

Back then, the Taurus was lean and radical. Now, the Taurus is on the brink of collapse itself.

For 2017, Ford offers the Taurus in SE, SEL, Limited, and SHO grades with minimal changes from last year. The current model was launched new in 2010 and received minor updates in 2013.

The Taurus earns a 5.2 overall out of 10 on our scale. Although there are bright points, such as the SHO performance model, there are low points such as the style and packaging. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Ford Taurus doesn't attempt to hide its size, but rather make the most of it. With 112 inches between the wheels, it adds more than 80 inches of front and rear overhangs to help it achieve a lower, sleeker profile. That's compounded with sharp exterior lines and defined haunches that aren't unattractive, but they are old now. Compared to other, sleeker full-sizers, the Taurus doesn't cut the same impressive shape it once did.

Inside, the Taurus is awash in quality materials and a good finish that helps justify its higher price tag. Although we prefer higher trims of the Taurus for better infotainment and engine options, we concede that base models aren't bad places to be.

A full complement of engine choices await shoppers under the hoods of Ford Taurus sedans. A V-6 that makes 288 horsepower is the standard engine for all models, except for the high-performance SHO, and is the only engine that can be mated to all-wheel drive. It's a fine pick for daily tasks, and eager gas pedal programming and a transmission gearing help it feel perkier than numbers might suggest.

A more fuel-efficient turbocharged inline-4 is available in front-drive only, which helps the Taurus achieve slightly better gas mileage figures (about 2 mpg across the board). Its 240-hp rating isn't far from the base V-6, and it helps save weight in the big sedan, but recouping the $995 cost for the premium engine may take owners more than 8 years at $2.24 a gallon for gas. (Not to mention, Ford recommends premium fuel for the turbo-4, although it's not mandatory.)

At the top is the 365-hp turbocharged V-6 in the SHO. It propels the sedan to 60 mph in about 5 seconds, which is nearly on par with other performance full-sizers. It comes with its own 6-speed paddle-shifted automatic and a dedicated suspension tune that helps the Taurus overcome its sizable 2-ton mass.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Ford Taurus sedan is a full-sizer by our eyeballs, although its interior space might indicate otherwise. Rear-seat passengers may have difficulty getting in and out of the sedan due to its low roofline, and the Ford Fusion actually has more leg room. (Albeit, by a fraction of an inch.)

The front seats are generally comfortable—especially when equipped with multi-contour seats—and clearly defined driver and passenger zones swaddle front-seat riders.

The Taurus has a generously sized trunk, more than 20 cubic feet, that's plenty of room for gear, golf bags, or large families.

Both the IIHS and federal testers have reported good crash test scores for the Taurus, although their ratings aren't fully complete. The feds gave the Taurus a five-star overall score, the IIHS rated it all "Good," even though they haven't yet subjected the sedan to the tricky small overlap front crash test.

In addition to good safety scores, the Taurus is available with advanced safety features that the IIHS rated as "Basic," and all sedans are equipped with a standard rearview camera.

New for 2017, the Taurus can be equipped with larger wheels in SEL models, and an optional Sony sound system can include signal processing for digital music.

Base sedans come with a rearview camera, Ford Sync with Bluetooth connectivity and a 4.2-inch screen, a six-speaker stereo, 18-inch wheels, and power adjustable front seats.

Top-of-the-line SHO models are fitted with leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with SYNC3, and 20-inch wheels.