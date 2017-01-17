The 2018 Ford Mustang represents a big step forward for a model that trades on its ability to rekindle the magic of its predecessors.

With the 2018 Mustang, Ford has considerably boosted its sporty two-door's technology inside, added a more advanced transmission, and reworked its engine room. Not only that, but the latest Mustang takes the 2017's already stylish look and refines things further inside and out.

The 2018 Mustang will hit the market this fall and will again be available in base and GT forms. The updated Mustang gains some revised styling cues designed to give it a more toned look than last year's car, which was last redesigned for the 2015 model year. Its front fascia now features LED high and low beam headlamps, while new tail lamps at the rear continue a styling theme that debuted all the way back in 1964.

Ford says that the myriad Mustang trim and package combinations will be available with 12 different wheel designs. Several new exterior shades are highlighted by Orange Fury, the model's launch color.

Inside, the Mustang gains some upgraded materials and a hand-stitched cover on the center console, but the two-door retains the dual cowl-style dashboard it has had, in one variation or another, for more than 50 years. A heated steering wheel is newly available and it's just the tip of the iceberg as far as features added to the Mustang for 2018.

Tech'd up

In place of conventional analog gauges, the Mustang will now be available with a 12-inch LCD screen that's said to be highly customizable. Three modes—normal, sport, and track—can be configured to show either a multitude of specs and data or the bare minimum. A MyMode function lets drivers save their settings for the screen, as well as adjustments for the car's electric power steering and its newly optional adaptive suspension system.

A host of collision avoidance tech is optional on the Mustang. While we don't know just what trim levels will be offered with features like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assistance, we applaud Ford for making this important tech available.

Additionally, Ford says that its newly optional FordPass smartphone app will allow owners to lock, unlock, start, or even locate their Mustangs.

Walking through the spec sheet

Last year's 3.7-liter V-6 has bitten the dust, marking the 2018 Mustang the first in many years without a 6-cylinder engine option. In its place at the bottom end of the Mustang's lineup is a carried-over 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder. Although Ford hasn't released specs for the 2018, it will likely mirror last year's 310 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.

The Mustang GT remains available with a 5.0-liter V-8, but Ford says it reworked the big motor to deliver more power and to be able to rev higher than before. The automaker hasn't yet announced details for the V-8, but it should deliver more than last year's 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

One item Ford has detailed, however, is that its new 10-speed automatic transmission, which it developed with General Motors, will be optional with both engines. A 6-speed manual gearbox will again be standard, but for those who don't want to row things themselves, the 10-speed will include paddle shifters. Ford says to expect improved fuel economy over last year's 6-speed automatic thanks to the new gearbox's wider gear ratio range.

The 6-speed stick, meanwhile, gains a twin-disc clutch on V-8 models.

Mustangs with the 4-cylinder engine will have dual exhaust tips; V-8-powered models feature quad tips out back. Ford will now offer the Mustang GT with a user-adjustable exhaust system; at the tap of a button, it can deliver either a quieter or louder rumble.

For the first time, the Mustang will be available with an adaptive suspension system that can be adjusted on the fly at the press of a button.