2017 Ford Focus Review

2017 Ford Focus
6.3
Expert Rating
$16,775
MSRP based on S Sedan
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Ford Focus?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.3
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
5.0
Expert Rating
Safety
6.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
8.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2017 Ford Focus has great road manners and scorching high-performance editions, but it's compromised by a small back seat.

Fuel-saving skinflints, daily commuters, tire-shredders with the budget for an insurance payment as high as their car note—the Ford Focus has something for all those drivers.

A family of sedans and hatchbacks, the Focus lineup offers up a huge range of personalities that change with every powertrain choice, with its body styles, and with its trim packages. It's extremely versatile at the order sheet—less so when you lock down on one of its more esoteric versions.

From price-focused S and SE models, to plusher SEL and Titanium versions, on to sportier ST and RS models, the Focus makes choice more than a talking point.

No matter which you pick, the Focus antes in smart handling and good fuel economy. There's even a Focus Electric, which we cover separately, if you're looking ahead to a new generation of cars.

We give the entire lineup a 6.3 out of 10, with many kudos (and some brickbats) for its more extreme versions. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford Focus styling and performance

The Focus is fresh off a light restyle in the 2015 model year, meant to keep it looking sleek until a 2018 redo. The new front end fits nicely with the existing profile; it's a calming hand applied to a design that's been seen by some as a bit too swoopy. Inside, the Focus remains on the overstyled side, but the vertically-oriented vents and pleasant surface sculpting give it a look and feel that's original and complex—a definite plus in a crowded class of look-alikes. That said, there's a lot of plastic inside, and the design cuts into usable space.

Most of the Focus lineup is powered by a 160-horsepower, 2.0-liter direct-injected 4-cylinder engine. It provides plenty of pep for the Focus, whether fitted with the 5-speed manual or 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. A turbocharged inline-3 displacing just 1.0 liters is the slowest, leanest model available, unless you opt for the plug-in Focus Electric. It comes with either a 6-speed automatic or manual.

Those who appreciate lean performance will appreciate the SE Sport Package, bringing a touring suspension, 17-inch black gloss aluminum wheels, H-rated tires, and paddle shifters for automatic versions.

Step up to the high-performance Focus ST, with its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, making 252 hp, and you can get to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds and to a top speed of 155 mph. That model is paired exclusively to a 6-speed manual. The Focus RS gets a 2.3-liter turbo-4 and 350 hp, along with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, and a loopy sense of fun generated by driver-selectable Track and Drift modes.

Like the Mazda 3 and VW Golf, the Focus has better handling than many cars in its class. Its electric steering is well-weighted, and its firm suspension doesn't crash over large bumps. On the performance front, we'd opt for the sweet ST over the slightly nuts RS. The former's a real-world performance option; the latter, a drift-happy track toy with confining seats, lots of torque steer, and handling that rewards late decisions and lots of exaggerated throttle.

Focus comfort, safety, and features

The Focus' interior no longer looks as sleek as it once did, now that the Honda Civic has redrawn the map for small-car interiors. The Focus has lots of plastic, most of it okay, but the design eats up interior space and makes it feel more cramped than it is. In front, there's just enough leg room and head room to fit even those over 6 feet, but head and leg room are skimpy in back.

The Focus family provides impressive safety credentials—and that holds true whether you're weighing these compact sedans and hatchbacks up against others in the class, or versus smaller luxury models. There are available blind-spot monitors as well as lane-keeping as options, although you do need to ante up to one of the higher trim models to get them. The Focus lineup lacks any top-tech forward-collision systems or automatic-braking technologies, which keeps it out of the running for the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ honor list. A rearview camera is standard.

The Focus lineup includes models that meet needs from rather basic commuting, with base Focus S models, all the way up to top Titanium trims, which have navigation, Active Park Assist, and other extras and effectively play the role of premium sedan without a premium price tag. Ford's latest Sync 3 infotainment system almost makes us forget the regrettable MyFord Touch setup. Sync 3 has a fully capacitive screen with pinching and swiping capability, a streamlined menu structure, smart-charging USB ports, and AppLink capability for on-screen operation of various smartphone apps.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
February 25, 2017
2016 Ford Focus 5-Door HB ST

One little hot rod and loads of fun.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've driven lots of cars but my Focus ST is just about as fun as it gets. I want to drive it every day just for the nimble feel and the great acceleration. The seats are perfect and the electronics are... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
January 31, 2017
2016 Ford Focus 4-Door Sedan SE

This car surprised the hell out of me

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My previous car to this 2016 Ford Focus was a 2007 Mustang. Getting in and out of the Mustang was always uncomfortable and I'm a fit 6' 210 lb guy. The Mustang in a nutshell.. terrible brakes, blind spots and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 19, 2016
For 2016 Ford Focus

Good value for money

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I LOVE FORD PRODUCTS SINCE 1960 AND KEEP DRIVING NOW FORD FOCUS MODELS
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 8, 2016
2015 Ford Focus 5-Door HB ST

Wish it had more poiwer.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is my 2nd Focus. Much improved over 2012. Wish it had more power and crash avoidance.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 22, 2015
2015 Ford Focus 4-Door Sedan SE

1 liter Ecoboost Focus

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Although I own a Mustang GT and a Fusion Hybrid my favourite one is the Focus. My wife and I often travel to Europe and have always rented cars in this category ( compact,small engine,six speed, fun and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 18, 2015
2015 Ford Focus 4-Door Sedan SE

Bad transmissions -stay away from this car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
FORD HAS A PROBLEM-THESE CARS HAVE A BAD TRANSMISSION DESIGN-DON T PLAN TO BUY ANY MORE FORDS FOR NOW
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 20, 2015
2015 Ford Focus 4-Door Sedan S

I have a 2015 Ford Focus with a 2 Liter

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Nice Car - Goes great on the Highway and nice in the city of Ann Arbor!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 21, 2015
2015 Ford Focus 4-Door Sedan SE

Great looking little car with great fuel efficiency.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It drives smooth as silk and looks more expensive than it costs. It's fun to drive and the safety features give me peace of mind.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 23, 2015
2015 Ford Focus 4-Door Sedan SE

Not reliable!!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I brought the car for work.. I'm a uber driver, so I put alot of miles on it. When I first got the car it jerk a little bit but the dealership said that the way the car works. But after a few months the engine... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 30, 2015
2015 Ford Focus 5-Door HB SE

Outsnading gas mileage while fun to drive.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
First trip on my new 2015 Ford Focus SE with 1.0L 3 cylinder, Ecoboost, 6-speed manual averaged over 45 mpg, a few times average was in the 48 mpg range. Awesome mileage! Plenty of power, 6-speed transmission... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Ford Focus against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Ford Focus?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Ford Focus Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Focus easy to find and buy
  • Factory rebate steady at $2,500
  • Lease from $189 for 36 months
  • Get 0% APR for 72 months + $750 bonus
See Your Price
 