2018 Ford Focus Electric Review

2018 Ford Focus Electric
6.6
Expert Rating

6.6
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
4.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
10
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

John Voelcker John Voelcker Senior Editor

The 2018 Ford Focus Electric is a competent battery-powered compact hatchback, but it’s low-volume, not available everywhere, and its cargo bay should have been redesigned years ago.

The 2018 Ford Focus Electric is a battery-electric five-door compact hatchback that directly competes with the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Nissan Leaf, and Volkswagen e-Golf. Like all, except the 238-mile Bolt EV, its recently expanded range falls between 105 and 125 miles, seemingly the norm these days. The Ford Focus Electric comes only in a single trim level, roughly equivalent to a higher-end gasoline model, and its sole change for 2018 is one new paint color.

The 7-year-old electric Focus shares some advantages with its gasoline counterparts, but it’s clear that Ford isn’t that interested in making the car truly competitive. Last year it finally got a battery-capacity upgrade and DC fast-charging capability, making it at least possible to take longer roads trips in it. But it remains a niche product selling a few thousand a year, versus 100 times that for its gasoline brethren, and it’s neither sold nor serviced in large swathes of the U.S.

The styling echoes that of the conventional Focus, though there’s no EV version of the Focus four-door sedan offered. Without training, you’ll never know it’s an electric car by looking at either the inside or the outside.

Performance is roughly average among its competitors, as is its range, and like all Focuses, the electric version holds the road well and offers predictable, sporty handling, making it more fun to drive than the Leaf and others.

Against its competitors, in fact, its main drawback is a severely compromised cargo area due to the location of the car’s onboard charger between the rear wheel wells. A creative two-level shelf doesn’t much help with the fact that the cargo bay is far less usable than any gasoline Focus; it’s a problem that Nissan fixed way back in 2013, but its persistence into the seventh year of Ford’s sole electric car shows the company’s disinterest.

Overall, the Focus Electric gets similar ratings to its gasoline counterpart, with a point deducted for the reduced cargo space and flexibility but a perfect green score of 10 for its zero-emission operation. Overall, we rate the 2018 Ford Focus Electric at 6.6 points out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Write a Review
November 9, 2015
2016 Ford Focus Electric 5-Door HB

Best car I've ever owned

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Very skeptical of Electric cars, but this car has all the bells and whistles and performs admirably. The only ding on the reliability is that we simply can't quickly charge the car if we accidentally need to... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 17, 2015
2016 Ford Focus Electric 5-Door HB

My 2nd focs electric

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've had a 2012 focus electric for 3 years and have gotten a new lease on a 2016. Love this car! Fun to drive, costs about $40 a month increase in electric bill vs $100 a month that I used to spend in gas. The... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 12, 2015
2016 Ford Focus Electric 5-Door HB

3 months of leasing - happy about my choice

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Looking forward to the range of the EV being 200 plus miles. When that happens I will change my mpg to a 5. Wish the head rests could be changed to an open style for better sight. the charge plug should be... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
