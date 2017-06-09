The 2017 Ford Flex has gone its own way since it was new nearly a decade ago. Among softly rendered crossover competitors the Flex's right angles are an anomaly, but its spacious and comfortable interior are what keeps it relevant so many years on.

The long SUV carries forward this year without any significant changes from last year, an indication that the SUV may be nearing its final straightaway. Thank you Ford, can we have another?

Like last year, the Flex comes in SE, SEL, and Limited trims. Starting at just over $31,000, the Flex can be opulently equipped (and lavishly priced) near $50,000 for well-heeled buyers.

It earns a respectable 6.2 out of 10 on our overall scale thanks to a spacious interior and good features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

The Ford Flex's boxy shape and space-age surf wagon style are immediately noticeable and will be everlasting. Like plaid pants that fade in and out of favor, the Flex's shape may not be fresh for much longer, but we imagine that some families will still seek out the stylish wagon if they're tired of the same-old smooth shapes from crossovers.

Inside, the Flex is rolling gymnasium, but the style has started to wane. An update that brought better interior materials and a revised center stack help keep it fresh, but the Flex shows its age between the doors.

Under the hood, the Flex touts a twin-billing of two V-6 engines that aptly power the 4,600-pound wagon without much fuss. A base V-6 that makes 288 horsepower is standard throughout the line and is paired exclusively to a 6-speed automatic. In either front- or all-wheel drive configuration, the Flex doesn't strain with this powerplant, although we'd stop short of calling it outright quick.

The optional engine is a turbocharged V-6 borrowed from the potent Taurus SHO. It produces 365 hp, and is also paired to a 6-speed auto, but stubs in a couple of paddle shifters to the steering column if you're feeling like the adventurous type. It's paired exclusively to all-wheel drive, and predictably comes in at the bottom of fuel efficiency for the eight-passenger SUV.

In either configuration, the Flex borders on nearly fun to drive, but it's a trick: both engines are appropriately handling the Flex's mighty girth.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Flex is a traveling gymnasium, with enough space to handle eight and 20 cubic feet of cargo too. Five adults can fit in the back seats (although, we wouldn't stuff too many in the way-back for long) and thanks to wide openings and a tall roof, no one will lose their modesty on their way back.

The front two rows were clearly Ford's priority. The big, comfortable seats are a pleasure and are spacious enough for adults to glide with relative comfort. Two captain's chairs can be swapped in for the 60/40-split folding second-row bench, the third row stays with a 50/50-split tumbler that gets out of the way with ease.

Federal regulators haven't crashed the Flex since it was new, and have updated their methodology since then. So have we. We held back our safety score until more information becomes available, which may not happen considering the age of the Flex.

Without a federal score, the IIHS gave the Flex mostly "Good" scores in its testing, except for an "Acceptable" rating in its small overlap crash test. Advanced safety features are available, such as forward collision warning and blind-spot monitors, but reserved for higher-level trims of the Flex.

Base cars are well-equipped without them. The base Flex SE includes standard power windows, mirrors, and locks; three-row seating, Ford's SYNC infotainment system with a 4.3-inch screen and Bluetooth; rearview camera; 17-inch wheels; and cloth upholstery.

SEL and Limited models add more creature comforts such as an updated infotainment system, heated and cooled leather seats, power liftgate, and upgraded audio.