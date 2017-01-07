2018 Ford F-150 Preview

2018 Ford F-150
2017
2017
Big news in the Ford F-150's engine room for 2018 makes it worth seriously considering.

The 2018 Ford F-150 adds to its roster of standard and optional equipment a number of features designed to broaden its appeal considerably.

With the latest incarnation of the popular F-150, Ford’s best-seller now adds to its optional equipment roster an efficiency-minded turbodiesel V-6 engine and a number of important safety features.

All told, they don’t add up to a complete redesign—but they do represent a remarkably major update that’s more than just skin deep. 

First, what you can’t see: the big newsmakers are in the engine room and underneath the F-150. A new 3.3-liter V-6 will serve as the F-150’s base engine, replacing a 3.5-liter that was previously standard. Power output remains the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, but the new engine makes use of direct injection that should reduce fuel consumption.

From there, an all-new 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 replaces an existing engine that was sized the same. Ford hasn’t released power output for the new engine, but it promises more grunt and better fuel economy than before. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 will remain the step-up engine, but it is expected to be largely carried over from before. 

Additionally, Ford promises more horsepower and torque for the F-150’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine, but, again, the automaker has not yet released figures.

Finally, the big deal: a long-rumored 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 will join the truck’s options list, marking the first diesel engine ever offered in the F-150. Ford says that the engine was designed internally, unlike turbodiesel engines in rivals from Ram and Nissan. For now, Ford is keeping the diesel’s specs a secret, but we’ll update this space when we know more.

The turbocharged gas and diesel engines, as well as the V-8, will be paired exclusively to a new 10-speed automatic that Ford co-developed with General Motors.  

We haven't heard anything yet about the 2018 F-150 Raptor, but we expect many of the standard upgrades made to the F-150 will make their way over to it. 

Looking the part

Inside and out, the pickup truck isn’t all-new for 2018, but it does feature some notable styling updates that should make it stand out. Each of the myriad F-150 trim levels features new front grille designs intended to create a wider, lower-slung appearance, even if the truck’s dimensions are essentially unchanged. At the rear, the latest F-150 gets new tail lamps and higher-spec models like the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited feature a wide tailgate applique specific to each variant.

Ford will offer six wheel designs on the latest F-150, ranging from 17 to a hefty 22 inches in diameter.

Stepping inside, the F-150 sees some mild shuffling of its audio, infotainment, and climate control knobs, but largely carries over its latest theme. Premium variants like the F-150 Platinum and F-150 Limited gain some new interior color schemes, while the XLT Sport and Lariat Sport models are now available with carbon fiber-esque interior trim. The venerable King Ranch, named after a massive cattle ranch in South Texas, has revised leather seating surfaces.

A new B&O Play audio system will be optional on certain trim levels and a new 4G LTE modem and antenna turns the F-150 into a Wi-Fi hotspot capable of connecting up to 10 devices at once.

Safety tech upgrades

While we can expect the F-150’s lower trim grades to remain fairly Spartan to appeal to budget-conscious private and fleet buyers, the sky remains the limit with high-end F-150s.

For 2018, the truck will be available with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as well as adaptive cruise control that can bring it to a complete stop and then automatically start up as traffic begins to flow again.

Ford hasn’t announced trim level specifics for the F-150, so we can’t say just which variants will be offered with some of this important safety and convenience tech yet.  

The Car Connection Consumer Review

October 18, 2016
2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157" Lariat

It is a very pleasant p/up to live with. the crew cab is very roomy and comfortable, lot of accomodations .

I choose the 5 L v-8 for his relyability and performances. I found the M/P quiet good with 15.77 miles like 60% highway 40% city. The most uncomfortable thing about this P/Up is that it takes too much room... + More »
October 8, 2016
2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157" XLT

Gas mileage not as advertised.

2016 2.7L gas mileage not as advertised. Start stop is Annoying, best gas mileage I've gotten around town is 16.7 19 Highway with 5,000 miles, I was really hoping for better!!! In my opinion your better off... + More »
September 14, 2016
For 2016 Ford F-150

F150 is car has very good performance & Safet y also pretty good

F150 is car , when people drove it , feels like they are in heaven
