The 2018 Ford F-150 adds to its roster of standard and optional equipment a number of features designed to broaden its appeal considerably.

With the latest incarnation of the popular F-150, Ford’s best-seller now adds to its optional equipment roster an efficiency-minded turbodiesel V-6 engine and a number of important safety features.

All told, they don’t add up to a complete redesign—but they do represent a remarkably major update that’s more than just skin deep.

First, what you can’t see: the big newsmakers are in the engine room and underneath the F-150. A new 3.3-liter V-6 will serve as the F-150’s base engine, replacing a 3.5-liter that was previously standard. Power output remains the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, but the new engine makes use of direct injection that should reduce fuel consumption.

From there, an all-new 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 replaces an existing engine that was sized the same. Ford hasn’t released power output for the new engine, but it promises more grunt and better fuel economy than before. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 will remain the step-up engine, but it is expected to be largely carried over from before.

Additionally, Ford promises more horsepower and torque for the F-150’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine, but, again, the automaker has not yet released figures.

Finally, the big deal: a long-rumored 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 will join the truck’s options list, marking the first diesel engine ever offered in the F-150. Ford says that the engine was designed internally, unlike turbodiesel engines in rivals from Ram and Nissan. For now, Ford is keeping the diesel’s specs a secret, but we’ll update this space when we know more.

The turbocharged gas and diesel engines, as well as the V-8, will be paired exclusively to a new 10-speed automatic that Ford co-developed with General Motors.

We haven't heard anything yet about the 2018 F-150 Raptor, but we expect many of the standard upgrades made to the F-150 will make their way over to it.

Looking the part

Inside and out, the pickup truck isn’t all-new for 2018, but it does feature some notable styling updates that should make it stand out. Each of the myriad F-150 trim levels features new front grille designs intended to create a wider, lower-slung appearance, even if the truck’s dimensions are essentially unchanged. At the rear, the latest F-150 gets new tail lamps and higher-spec models like the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited feature a wide tailgate applique specific to each variant.

Ford will offer six wheel designs on the latest F-150, ranging from 17 to a hefty 22 inches in diameter.

Stepping inside, the F-150 sees some mild shuffling of its audio, infotainment, and climate control knobs, but largely carries over its latest theme. Premium variants like the F-150 Platinum and F-150 Limited gain some new interior color schemes, while the XLT Sport and Lariat Sport models are now available with carbon fiber-esque interior trim. The venerable King Ranch, named after a massive cattle ranch in South Texas, has revised leather seating surfaces.

A new B&O Play audio system will be optional on certain trim levels and a new 4G LTE modem and antenna turns the F-150 into a Wi-Fi hotspot capable of connecting up to 10 devices at once.

Safety tech upgrades

While we can expect the F-150’s lower trim grades to remain fairly Spartan to appeal to budget-conscious private and fleet buyers, the sky remains the limit with high-end F-150s.

For 2018, the truck will be available with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as well as adaptive cruise control that can bring it to a complete stop and then automatically start up as traffic begins to flow again.

Ford hasn’t announced trim level specifics for the F-150, so we can’t say just which variants will be offered with some of this important safety and convenience tech yet.