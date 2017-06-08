Full-size trucks are in a perennial dogfight for sales supremacy and superlatives.

While the details are debatable, one fact remains: The Ford F-150 is a powerhouse in the yearly battle. Its capability and performance are matched only by its impressive sales and longevity.

The 2017 Ford F-150 comes in seven trims, with four available engines, two transmissions, three bed lengths, three cab configurations, and two drive options. If your head isn't spinning yet, we'll help it: The F-150 starts out in XL work-truck spec, up to XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited models. A new F-150 Raptor is available this year too.

The F-150 earns a 7.0 out of 10 on our overall scale thanks to its features and performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

We'll cover the bases here, but encourage shoppers to read our detailed sub-sections that cover the F-150 like peanut butter covers bananas. Perhaps you prefer jelly?

Styling and performance

From the outside, the F-150 doesn't confuse many as to its intentions: it's a truck, after all.

Its big, blocky dimensions are unmistakable and flat—eschewing even simple curves for less-expensive panels and fuel economy.

Inside, the F-150 is right-angled and open, a form of function over frivolity. We like the F-150's outward visibility, wide center console, and ergonomic interior, which makes long hauls in the F-150 somewhat reasonable.

This year's biggest change is under the hood—at least for one of the powertrain configurations. The more potent turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 is uprated this year by 10 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque, up to 375 and 470, respectively. That engine is mated to a new 10-speed automatic that we expect to see in other trucks—just not this year.

Naturally aspirated V-8 and V-6 options are available in the F-150, but they're both overshadowed by Ford's duo of the aforementioned 3.5-liter V-6 and a 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6 that aptly replaces many small-displacement V-8s.

The headlining numbers for each engine are as follows: the 2.7-liter turbo-6 is rated at 325 hp and is the fuel efficiency champ—and our pick for casual drivers looking to replace a car or SUV with a truck. The V-8 is the payload king, with 383 hp and the ability to haul 3,300 pounds. The base V-6 is rated at 282 hp and corresponding number is zero, as in it doesn't cost any extra to get that engine on XL or XLT models.

All the engines, except for the 3.5-liter turbo-6, are mated to 6-speed automatics and are available in rear- or four-wheel drive. A F-150 Raptor makes 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque from its 3.5-liter turbo-6 and is mated to a 10-speed automatic.

Comfort, safety, and features

In upper trims, the 2017 Ford F-150 is a luxury cruise liner, with more leather and stitching than your local biker gang and vastly superior tech. Those trims are true rivals for some luxury cars, but most buyers (hopefully) will stay on the sane end of the spectrum for trucks that they're supposedly using to haul, tow, or pull thousands of pounds of materials.

Thankfully, most trucks above work-trimmed fleet strippers are quiet affairs with a large 8.0-inch touchscreen and seating for four in SuperCrew configurations. Multi-contour seats are available, and comfortable, but we're fans of base cloth and the F-150's thoughtful rear seats that fold out of the way for even more in-cab storage space. Say, for dogs.

The F-150 is the only truck to be called an IIHS Top Safety Pick and received five stars overall from federal testers with only a four-star blemish for rollover protection. Pricier trucks get blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and surround-view camera systems, but every truck gets a standard complement of airbags and stability control systems.

Tens of thousands of configurations are possible in the F-150—no, really—so buyers should bring a pencil, notepad, and lunch to the order form. It's possible to reach way into the $70,000s with lavish grades with leather, premium Sony sound, and cameras everywhere, but sadly even base XLT models can reach well into the $40,000s with common-sense features.

A strict budget and clear goals could help ease sticker shock, and we're sure Ford has an F-150 out there built to your exact specification.