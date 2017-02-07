After a longer final lap than many expected, Ford's attention to all things SUV finally turned to the Expedition. A long-awaited redo for the spacious family hauler finally arrives this year, and the 2018 Ford Expedition gets more than a "mane and tail" makeover. The new SUV will be available in XLT, Limited, and Platinum trims in rear- or four-wheel-drive configurations. A long wheelbase Expedition will be offered and is called Expedition MAX, which is a new name for the States. Pricing hasn't yet been announced.

For all those worried the big SUV would go soft, the boxy and upright posture should allay your fears.

The body-on-frame SUV retains its truck underpinnings and adopts the F-150's newest top powertrain duo of a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 and a 10-speed autobox. The combination should produce the best in class towing figures for full-size SUVs, according to Ford, but the automaker hasn't yet announced those figures. Last year's turbo-6 and 6-speed automatic was rated to tow up to 9,700 pounds, and the turbo-6 and 10-speed is rated up to 12,000 pounds in the F-150, so we expect the new Expedition to split the difference.

The Expedition also cribs Ford's terrain management system found in the Explorer (and Raptor) to include normal, sport, tow, eco, sand, snow/grass/gravel, and mud settings for the various driving conditions. A two-speed transfer case and electronically locking rear differential should help the Expedition crawl out of particularly difficult situations.

Like the F-150 from which it's based, the 2018 Ford Expedition has gone on a Jenny Craig program of aluminum and high-strength steel to shed more than 300 pounds in body and chassis weight. Unlike the truck, the Expedition gains it all back in interior goodies that bring the hauler into the current decade.

Among the highlights: an available rear seat entertainment system with dual screens, an available panoramic sunroof that spans two rows, wireless phone charger for front-seat riders, a cargo management system, wi-fi hotspot connectivity, six USB chargers, four 12-volt chargers, and one household-style power plug. Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system returns to the Expedition this year and can be paired with a premium 12-speaker audio system developed by Bang & Olufsen's JV team, called "B&O Play."

Like prior years, the Expedition will be offered in standard or extended wheelbase lengths, although the EL addendum has been dropped. The extended-wheelbase version of the Expedition will be called the Expedition Max, which has been its name in Canada for several years. According to Ford, the Expedition's wheelbase has grown by 4 inches over last year and is 1 inch wider, while the Expedition Max's footprint has grown by an inch.

Ford promises easy entry into the second and third rows this time around, including a sliding second-row seat that tips forward for access into the wayback without removing a child's car seat in the second row. With the second and third rows folded, Ford says the Expedition's cargo area will accommodate flat 4-by-8 sheets of building material.

The Expedition is loaded with many advanced safety features that are common for family-sized SUVs including active lane control, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind spot monitors, a surround view camera system, and Ford's trailer assist that helps drivers back up their trailers.

The 2018 Ford Expedition should arrive in dealerships in the fall.