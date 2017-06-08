2017 Ford Expedition

Who would have guessed that full-size SUVs would survive $4 gas, or a deep recession? The same people who picked the Cubs in the World Series. Those are the kind of folks you want to hang out with, eat a meal with, but mostly, hit the craps tables with.

The Expedition isn't just surviving, it's thriving. In 2015 it subbed in a whomping turbo V-6 for its V-8, gained an adaptive suspension and a new infotainment system, and slathered on a fresh layer of luxury touches. A decade or more past its last, serious redesign, the Expedition hasn't ever been better.

This year, the 2017 Expedition doesn't do much to break its streak. It's offered in XLT, Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum models, and the last of those gets standard adaptive shocks and 22-inch wheels.

We give the Expedition a 6.8 out of 10. With its Lincoln Navigator cousin, it's a big SUV that must have a Dorian Gray snapshot hidden away in a drawer somewhere. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford Expedition styling and performance

The Expedition's body saw only light retouching in the 2015 model year, but it didn't need much more. The bluff grille, the big chrome bars, the resolutely squared-off body—they're all on point, for what it is and for what it's meant to do. The post-update cabin now has touchscreens and digital displays, as well as the Sync 3 infotainment system, mounted high on prime real estate. It's paired with two 4.2-inch color screens that flank the gauges. A cleaner dash design wraps it all into a cohesive whole.

The Expedition's impressive twin-turbo V-6 will make you forget the charms of the old naturally aspirated V-8. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 is on loan from the F-150 lineup (and from Ford's crossovers and sedans, too). The 365-horsepower turbo V-6 even growls while maintaining the SUV's strong 9,200-pound tow rating. The power's not explosive, but the Expedition is now a truly quick vehicle, despite its mass and height.

The new powertrain helps the Expedition in the EPA derby too: the new SUV is rated as high as 21 mpg combined, good for its size but mediocre in the wider view. With aluminum-bodied, 10-speed F-150s in the mix, it's pretty certain the Expedition will head in that direction in its next complete revamp.

Turbo power is just part of the reason the Expedition performs so ably. A continuously damping suspension is now available, and it offers three modes—comfort, normal, and sport. Along with electric power steering, the sophisticated suspension boosts the Expedition's reputation as a brute 'ute that rides and handles better than most of its rivals. It's a shame the new adaptive shocks only are offered on the most expensive versions, but for 2017 they're now standard on Platinum models.

Expedition utility, safety, and features

Expedition SUVs come in standard and long-wheelbase EL spec. With the Expedition EL you gain 14.8 inches longer overall, with longer rear fenders and glass. It's one of the biggest SUVs on the planet, frankly, and its wheelbase of 131 inches is longer than the full length of either a Smart Fortwo or Mitsubishi i-MiEV. With either version you get an almost van-like interior and loads of passenger space in the first two rows, but cargo space is more abundant and third-row access is much easier in the EL. Just beware that you’ll pay the price in maneuverability and parking ease.

The Expedition has earned decent crash-test scores from the NHTSA, while the IIHS hasn't yet tested it. A rearview camera is now standard, and blind-spot monitors are available.

The Expedition is sold in four trim levels: XLT, Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum. All come with the usual power features, Bluetooth, the rearview camera, and USB ports. Platinum models soar past $61,000 and can be fitted with a wine-color Brunello leather with tuxedo stripes and French seams; seven-color LED ambient lighting; Ford truck apps for towing; and a ten-speaker, 700-watt Sony sound system.

The Expedition's 2015 changes were perfectly timed, just as GM was refreshing all its large SUVs with gas-saving powertrains, new safety and technology, and a cleaner look. The Expedition counts all those vehicles—Escalade, Yukon, Tahoe and Suburban—as its main rivals. In our ratings, the Expedition outpoints the GM 'utes, and other full-size SUVs, even though it's more a case of gradual improvement than radical reinvention.