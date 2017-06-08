2017 Ford Expedition Review

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

Old school is in session: The 2017 Ford Expedition teaches a few lessons to today's crossover SUVs with twin-turbo power, luxury-truck touches, and big towing and hauling numbers.

Who would have guessed that full-size SUVs would survive $4 gas, or a deep recession? The same people who picked the Cubs in the World Series. Those are the kind of folks you want to hang out with, eat a meal with, but mostly, hit the craps tables with.

The Expedition isn't just surviving, it's thriving. In 2015 it subbed in a whomping turbo V-6 for its V-8, gained an adaptive suspension and a new infotainment system, and slathered on a fresh layer of luxury touches. A decade or more past its last, serious redesign, the Expedition hasn't ever been better.

This year, the 2017 Expedition doesn't do much to break its streak. It's offered in XLT, Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum models, and the last of those gets standard adaptive shocks and 22-inch wheels.

We give the Expedition a 6.8 out of 10. With its Lincoln Navigator cousin, it's a big SUV that must have a Dorian Gray snapshot hidden away in a drawer somewhere. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford Expedition styling and performance

The Expedition's body saw only light retouching in the 2015 model year, but it didn't need much more. The bluff grille, the big chrome bars, the resolutely squared-off body—they're all on point, for what it is and for what it's meant to do. The post-update cabin now has touchscreens and digital displays, as well as the Sync 3 infotainment system, mounted high on prime real estate. It's paired with two 4.2-inch color screens that flank the gauges. A cleaner dash design wraps it all into a cohesive whole.

The Expedition's impressive twin-turbo V-6 will make you forget the charms of the old naturally aspirated V-8. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 is on loan from the F-150 lineup (and from Ford's crossovers and sedans, too). The 365-horsepower turbo V-6 even growls while maintaining the SUV's strong 9,200-pound tow rating. The power's not explosive, but the Expedition is now a truly quick vehicle, despite its mass and height.

The new powertrain helps the Expedition in the EPA derby too: the new SUV is rated as high as 21 mpg combined, good for its size but mediocre in the wider view. With aluminum-bodied, 10-speed F-150s in the mix, it's pretty certain the Expedition will head in that direction in its next complete revamp.

Turbo power is just part of the reason the Expedition performs so ably. A continuously damping suspension is now available, and it offers three modes—comfort, normal, and sport. Along with electric power steering, the sophisticated suspension boosts the Expedition's reputation as a brute 'ute that rides and handles better than most of its rivals. It's a shame the new adaptive shocks only are offered on the most expensive versions, but for 2017 they're now standard on Platinum models.

Expedition utility, safety, and features

Expedition SUVs come in standard and long-wheelbase EL spec. With the Expedition EL you gain 14.8 inches longer overall, with longer rear fenders and glass. It's one of the biggest SUVs on the planet, frankly, and its wheelbase of 131 inches is longer than the full length of either a Smart Fortwo or Mitsubishi i-MiEV. With either version you get an almost van-like interior and loads of passenger space in the first two rows, but cargo space is more abundant and third-row access is much easier in the EL. Just beware that you’ll pay the price in maneuverability and parking ease.

The Expedition has earned decent crash-test scores from the NHTSA, while the IIHS hasn't yet tested it. A rearview camera is now standard, and blind-spot monitors are available.

The Expedition is sold in four trim levels: XLT, Limited, King Ranch, and Platinum. All come with the usual power features, Bluetooth, the rearview camera, and USB ports. Platinum models soar past $61,000 and can be fitted with a wine-color Brunello leather with tuxedo stripes and French seams; seven-color LED ambient lighting; Ford truck apps for towing; and a ten-speaker, 700-watt Sony sound system.

The Expedition's 2015 changes were perfectly timed, just as GM was refreshing all its large SUVs with gas-saving powertrains, new safety and technology, and a cleaner look. The Expedition counts all those vehicles—Escalade, Yukon, Tahoe and Suburban—as its main rivals. In our ratings, the Expedition outpoints the GM 'utes, and other full-size SUVs, even though it's more a case of gradual improvement than radical reinvention.

April 22, 2016
For 2014 Ford Expedition

Have owned 5 Expeditions since the first, 1997

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Compared to the equivalent Chevy and GMC models the Expedition has more cargo space and leg room. The dials and gauges are much simpler to understand and work with than a 2012 GMC Acadia I had for two years... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 19, 2015
For 2010 Ford Expedition

Love my 15 year old expedition!!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My 1999 Ford Expedition is the best car I have ever owned. Drives and rides like a car. Still running great with over 200 thousand miles on it!! I will never drive anything but a Ford after having this car. + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 4, 2017
2006 Ford Expedition 4-Door Eddie Bauer 4WD

My Expedition has been great for a family of 5, for all around use and long trips and good for my towing needs.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I bought my Expedition in the end of Nov. 2007 with 24,200 miles on it, it now has 123,000+ miles. It's our family vehicle so we're always driving it around to all the different sporting events and use it to... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 8, 2016
2006 Ford Expedition 4-Door Eddie Bauer

Shouldn't have bought.....

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Start off with it has very poor gas mileage; averages around 12.5 miles per gallon. On top of it has some sort of electrical issue that the dealership can't even fix that doesn't allow me to lock the car. If I... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 29, 2015
For 2006 Ford Expedition

Good SUV needs to improve on gas mileage

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Driver leather seats did not hold up. Other than that it has been a good car.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
