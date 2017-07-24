Ford’s crossover SUV lineup has some of the most familiar badges. The Ford Edge is one of the newer names in the bunch. Introduced in 2007, it’s now in its second generation, an unqualified success carved out of the slim space between the small Escape and the three-row Explorer.

The Edge satisfies more than a few needs. It’s sleeker than the truck-infused Expedition, even the Explorer. It’s more spacious than the Escape. It’s also devoid of any off-road pretense, any faux-SUV ruggedness.

The 2018 Edge comes in SE, SEL, Titanium, and Sport trim, with almost nothing changed save for a new package of gray trim and wheels.

We give the Edge a 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the Edge, Ford has developed a spare, clean look that’s unlike any of its other SUVs. The BMW references are rife and strong, down to the blackout trim packages and lack of tough-truck frippery. The cabin’s warmer than the previous Edge, but it’s still a rather austere place that we like for its balance of rich textures and high-resolution screens, rather than for any avant-garde appeal that might fade quickly.

The base Edge’s 220-hp turbo-4 spools up to 245 hp when premium gas courses through its veins. It’s a fine bargain choice, with enough low-end guts to pull 3,500 pounds through available all-wheel drive and a 6-speed automatic. The more pedestrian 3.5-liter V-6 has 280 hp and less peaky, less interesting power delivery, but some drivers will prefer its benign appeal. The top 310-hp twin-turbo V-6 responds with a kick in midrange passes and an interesting snarl. All Edges have nicely weighted steering and a well-controlled ride; Sport editions have special steering for zippy low-speed agility and stiffer shocks that unbalance the Edge’s even keel, especially when the wheel-and-tire sizes move into the 20-something range.

With no clever cargo stowing tricks up its sleeve, the Edge doles out lots of cabin and storage space. The seats don’t take advantage: they’re thinly padded, flat of cushion, and in need of some of the bolsters and padding from other Ford models. The rear seats recline and fold to open up a big cargo well, and the tailgate can be fitted with hands-free power operation.

Safety scores find the Edge lacking in one IIHS test, and much of the latest safety technology comes only after an upsell. All models have the usual power features and a basic smartphone connectivity setup; Titanium and Sport models get navigation, voice commands, leather, a power sunroof, and Sony audio, but the Edge comes with just average warranty coverage.