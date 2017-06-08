2017 Ford Edge

Middle children don't always have it so rough. The Ford Edge was nothing a decade ago—it literally didn't exist until 2007. In just 10 years, it's become one of Ford's big hits, splitting the crossover lineup down the middle and giving well-heeled shoppers a way to spend almost $50,000 on a Ford that doesn't have a payload rating.

For those that don't need the third-row seat in an Explorer or a Flex, but spill over with people and cargo needs too great for an Escape, the Edge cuts a fine profile. It's sleek, stuffed with features, completely without the faux-rugged SUV cues that just don't make sense when the most exotic hunting it does is for a parking space on Market Street right outside Peet's Coffee.

Ford sells the Edge in SE, SEL, Titanium, and Sport trim. Changes are minimal for 2017: there's a new cold-weather package and new 20-inch wheels.

We give the Edge a 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford Edge styling and performance

With a clean, austere set of sheet metal panels and a slightly warmer interior, the Edge bridges the space between mainstream crossovers and premium utility vehicles, from Santa Fe Sport to X3. Its surfaces and details wouldn't be out of place in a BMW; with blacked-out trim, the Edge Sport has sport-wagon overtones. No excuses, no qualifiers needed, this Edge has now has some of the best trims and materials in its class, and a dash shape that will look good for years to come.

Edge models range from turbo-4s with front-wheel drive, to Sports with twin-turbo V-6s and all-wheel drive. Base Edges use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 245 hp. It's responsive and relatively good on gas, and can tow up to 3,500 pounds. While it's perfectly adequate for most, a 280-hp, 3.5-liter V-6 is an inexpensive upgrade. The Edge Sport packs the twin-turbocharged, 2.7-liter V-6. With 315 hp, it's strong and confident, with an understated performance that works well with the entire package.

The Edge handles well. It's precise and responsive, without feeling too edgy. It has the relatively precise, reassuring feel that crossovers should have, and takes a set into corners without fuss. Sport models have stiffer suspensions and standard 21-inch wheels, which give a coarser ride. Active noise cancellation makes the Edge Sport the quietest one.

Edge utility, safety, and features

In the absence of clever cargo-stowage tricks, the Edge feels very much like a vehicle designed more for people than gear. Passengers sit high, but as long as there's no moonroof, head room is plentiful. Even with the front seats all the way back, rear-seat passengers with long legs won't have reason to sue. The Edge's seats disappoint, though. They're too short and flat. The basics of a great, versatile crossover wagon are all here, though, with small-item storage abundant and mostly well-designed, with a center-console pass-through and even a storage drawer to the left of the steering wheel.

The Edge has fared well in safety tests, with top-tier results in all but the IIHS small-overlap frontal test. It has a special airbag mounted in the glovebox frame, to help protect passenger knees, and available rear-seat inflatable seat belts. Bluetooth and a rearview camera are standard across the board, while available safety features include LED headlamps, forward-collision warnings, parking assist with perpendicular parking now factored in, and rear-seat inflatable seat belts.

The Edge comes in SE, SEL, Titanium, and Sport models. All get the usual power features and a smart set of connectivity features. If you want some of the best safety technology, you'll have to spend into the highest trim levels. Many of the most desirable features--the panoramic roof, remote start, upgraded audio, and inflatable rear seat belts—are reserved for the Titanium and Sport.