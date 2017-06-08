2017 Ford Edge Review

2017 Ford Edge
7.0
Expert Rating
$28,950
MSRP based on SE FWD
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Ford Edge?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
7.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2017 Ford Edge skips third-row seats for better road manners, but it could stand a round of comfort and safety upgrades.

Middle children don't always have it so rough. The Ford Edge was nothing a decade ago—it literally didn't exist until 2007. In just 10 years, it's become one of Ford's big hits, splitting the crossover lineup down the middle and giving well-heeled shoppers a way to spend almost $50,000 on a Ford that doesn't have a payload rating.

For those that don't need the third-row seat in an Explorer or a Flex, but spill over with people and cargo needs too great for an Escape, the Edge cuts a fine profile. It's sleek, stuffed with features, completely without the faux-rugged SUV cues that just don't make sense when the most exotic hunting it does is for a parking space on Market Street right outside Peet's Coffee.

Ford sells the Edge in SE, SEL, Titanium, and Sport trim. Changes are minimal for 2017: there's a new cold-weather package and new 20-inch wheels.

We give the Edge a 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Ford Edge styling and performance

With a clean, austere set of sheet metal panels and a slightly warmer interior, the Edge bridges the space between mainstream crossovers and premium utility vehicles, from Santa Fe Sport to X3. Its surfaces and details wouldn't be out of place in a BMW; with blacked-out trim, the Edge Sport has sport-wagon overtones. No excuses, no qualifiers needed, this Edge has now has some of the best trims and materials in its class, and a dash shape that will look good for years to come.

Edge models range from turbo-4s with front-wheel drive, to Sports with twin-turbo V-6s and all-wheel drive. Base Edges use a 2.0-liter turbo-4 good for 245 hp. It's responsive and relatively good on gas, and can tow up to 3,500 pounds. While it's perfectly adequate for most, a 280-hp, 3.5-liter V-6 is an inexpensive upgrade. The Edge Sport packs the twin-turbocharged, 2.7-liter V-6. With 315 hp, it's strong and confident, with an understated performance that works well with the entire package.

The Edge handles well. It's precise and responsive, without feeling too edgy. It has the relatively precise, reassuring feel that crossovers should have, and takes a set into corners without fuss. Sport models have stiffer suspensions and standard 21-inch wheels, which give a coarser ride. Active noise cancellation makes the Edge Sport the quietest one.

Edge utility, safety, and features

In the absence of clever cargo-stowage tricks, the Edge feels very much like a vehicle designed more for people than gear. Passengers sit high, but as long as there's no moonroof, head room is plentiful. Even with the front seats all the way back, rear-seat passengers with long legs won't have reason to sue. The Edge's seats disappoint, though. They're too short and flat. The basics of a great, versatile crossover wagon are all here, though, with small-item storage abundant and mostly well-designed, with a center-console pass-through and even a storage drawer to the left of the steering wheel.

The Edge has fared well in safety tests, with top-tier results in all but the IIHS small-overlap frontal test. It has a special airbag mounted in the glovebox frame, to help protect passenger knees, and available rear-seat inflatable seat belts. Bluetooth and a rearview camera are standard across the board, while available safety features include LED headlamps, forward-collision warnings, parking assist with perpendicular parking now factored in, and rear-seat inflatable seat belts.

The Edge comes in SE, SEL, Titanium, and Sport models. All get the usual power features and a smart set of connectivity features. If you want some of the best safety technology, you'll have to spend into the highest trim levels. Many of the most desirable features--the panoramic roof, remote start, upgraded audio, and inflatable rear seat belts—are reserved for the Titanium and Sport.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
February 23, 2017
2016 Ford Edge 4-Door Titanium AWD

Very stylish.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Exterior: Very stylish with great lines. Twenty inch aluminum wheels make for a great look. Old style front end grill needs an upgrade. Style too old. Interior: Lots of space with great technology. However... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 18, 2017
2016 Ford Edge 4-Door Titanium FWD

ADAPTIVE DRIVING SYSTEM CANNOT BE REPAIRED.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
ADAPTIVE DRIVING SYSTEM HAS BEEN A PROBLEM STARTING AT ABOUT 7000 MILES AN STILL IS A PROBLEM AFTER 10,000 MILES AND MULTIPLE TRIPS TO DEALER. PURCHASED CAR LAST MARCH
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 17, 2016
2016 Ford Edge 4-Door SEL FWD

Very nice vehicle

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The car is quiet and comfortable. The performance is certainly more than adequate. I traded a Flex and find this car better in every respect but space and quiet. The color (To good to be blue) is very... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 29, 2016
2016 Ford Edge 4-Door Sport AWD

A CUV that continues to surprise

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This AWD 2016 Ford Edge Sport has pleasant surprises as you continue to drive the car. Performance is outstanding for a car of this size and weight (4078 lbs.) with 315 HP and 350 ft. lbs of torque. The tested... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 1, 2016
2015 Ford Edge 4-Door Sport AWD

Comfortable, powerful, responsive, quiet, attractive and fun to drive.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Another truly well made in North America, Ford multi-purpose automobile. The best Edge so far! Thanks FoMoCo. PK
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 22, 2015
2015 Ford Edge 4-Door Sport FWD

More than I wanted to spend, but it's a hoot to drive!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I've got just over 10,000 miles on my 2015 Edge Sport so far. No mechanical failures, two oil changes already. I did hit some major road debris just after i cot the Edge (entire wheel / tire unbolted from an... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 15, 2015
2015 Ford Edge 4-Door Sport FWD

2015 Edge Sport Fwd, awesome!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
5k miles, absolutely no problems, love front seats, especially the a/c seats here in AZ. Great road car for a salesman. Have all options except for the 21" inch wheels. Gas mileage could be better, but the... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 9, 2015
2015 Ford Edge 4-Door SEL FWD

Amazing fuel economy!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The 2.0 Ecoboost engine was a great surprise. The turbo lag is almost non existent. The performance is much better than I anticipated. I do about 75% highway driving and I'm averaging 28-29 mpg overall. The... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 7, 2015
For 2014 Ford Edge

Safety first! 2008 ford edge

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I loved my 2008 Ford Edge. It is comfortable, quiet and roomy. I appreciate it even more after a recent car accident. I was hit by another car going 60+ mph. My car spun and went down, then up an embankment... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2014 Ford Edge 4-Door SEL AWD

I love my new ford edge!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My Edge is great! It has plenty of room for 5 with more storage room than the other vehicles I looked at. It looks very upscale also and I love the large screen for the gps and ford snyc. It handled terrific... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Ford Edge against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Ford Edge?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Ford Edge Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Edge in decent supply
  • Factory rebate holding at $2,850
  • Lease from $269 for 36 months
  • Get 0% APR for 60 months + $1,000 bonus
See Your Price
 