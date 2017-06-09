The 2017 Ford C-Max hybrid hatchback enters its fifth model year with only the most incremental of changes. A frontal restyle so subtle you may miss it, some equipment tweaks, and a slight change to trim levels are the sole updates, along with a single new paint color. The C-Max Hybrid and its sibling C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid version are offered in base SE and high-level Titanium versions.

We've rated the C-Max lineup overall at 5.3 points out of 10, largely reflecting stronger competition from the refreshed lineup of Toyota Prius and plug-in Prius Prime models, plus Ford's omission of the latest modern electronic safety systems. (Read more about how we rate cars this year.)

The 2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid and plug-in hybrid Energi model are dedicated hybrids—meaning they have no gasoline-only versions. Beneath a tall, slightly bulbous shape are underpinnings from the well-regarded Ford Focus compact hatchback. Up front, a version of the large trapezoidal grille now used throughout much of the Ford lineup marks it as a member of that family. Along the sides, accent lines and window angles give it more of a small minivan appearance. From some angles, the C-Max looks like a tall, more upright Focus; from others, it's more like a wagon, with a vertical tailgate and slab sides.

The C-Max interior continues to shine even after five years, with sporty charm and good-quality materials. The C-Max's rich, stylish dash and soft-touch materials will appeal to some buyers in a way that the sea-of-plastic dash and scattered instruments in the Prius simply can't.

Ford C-Max performance

A 2.0-liter inline-4 and two-motor hybrid system is rated at 195 combined horsepower. That's more powerful than the 121 hp of the new Prius, but then the Ford is several hundred pounds heavier. Still, the extra power gives a driving feel that's almost perky and much less stressed than some hybrids. The plug-in C-Max Energi offers an all-electric driving range of 20 miles, thanks to its larger 7.6-kwh battery—versus 1.4-kwh in the standard C-Max hybrid.

On the road, it's hard to find fault in how the Ford C-Max drives. Our only real disappointment is that the C-Max doesn't have the tight, lithe feel of the Focus hatchback. That's hardly surprising, given that it's 650 pounds heavier than a Focus five-door—but you can feel it on the road, when occasional road-surface imperfections come directly through to passengers despite a suitably stout suspension and a firm ride.

The C-Max has a somewhat smudged record for fuel economy, and 2017 ratings still aren't out yet. The conventional C-Max Hybrid is rated at 42 mpg city, 37 highway, 40 combined, a number that followed two separate reductions from the original, unbelievable 47 mpg. The C-Max Energi was also reduced; it is now rated at 38 mpg combined, with 20 miles of all-electric range. The whole affair was a major blunder and PR faux pas for Ford, but the ratings are now realistic.

The Energi plug-in hybrid model loses significant load-bay space to its larger battery pack, a compromise some potential family buyers may not find acceptable: What would be a flat cargo floor turns into a compromised, multi-level affair that seems flawed if you flip forward the rear seat backs.

The C-Max is comfortable and spacious for its size, offering enough interior room to haul around four adults and their luggage. There's plenty of headroom and legroom front and rear, though the back seats sit low, leaving longer-legged adults in a knees-up position. Ride quality is firm but just agreeable enough, active noise cancellation and lots of sound-insulation measures help keep on-the-road refinement at its best.

Ford C-Max safety and features

The 2017 C-Max gets a four-star overall rating from the NHTSA, with four stars for frontal crash and roof strength but five for side impact. The IIHS gives the 2016 version mostly good scores in its testing, although the lack of any forward-crash prevention systems keeps it from the agency's top awards. A backup camera is standard on all models this year.

At the base SE level, the Ford C-Max includes standard 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a six-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with USB and auxiliary input jacks, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an illuminated glove box, and rear-seat heater vents. As of last year, it can be fitted with the Sync 3 voice-control system. A SmartGauge digital display system with InfoGuide is standard, offering screens on which the driver can configure desired information on the car's energy consumption and operation.

Various standalone and packaged options include heated side mirrors, a foot-operated hands-free power liftgate, the Sync 3 system, and a Parking Technology package.