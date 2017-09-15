The 2018 Fiat 500X is in its third year as the first Fiat designed specifically for North American buyers. Small crossovers are hugely popular right now, and the 500X adds sales to the aging Fiat lineup with a mix of Italian style and utility-vehicle practicality. We rate the 2018 Fiat 500X at 6.3 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the Fiat 500X adds a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera on all trims. Several appearance packages, including the Urbana Edition, are available for multiple trims, so if personal expression is your thing, do what you want to do.

The 500X faces a growing array of competitors, among them its corporate sibling the Jeep Renegade, the Honda HR-V, a pair of GM entries (the Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore), the sporty Mazda CX-3, and soon, the Hyundai Kona (which we haven’t driven yet on U.S. soil).

Last year Fiat pared down a sprawling lineup of 500X models to a more comprehensible three trim levels. The Pop is the base level, with a smaller engine, a manual gearbox, and only front-wheel drive. The Trekking is a more rugged-looking mid-level model, though it doesn’t actually have any more off-road cred than any other all-wheel drive version, and the 500X Lounge is the top trim. All versions have decent road manners, though they remain more urban warriors than rock-climbing trucks.

Overall, we liked the 500X for its style and value, but we sense that perhaps it’s struggling to find its niche in a brand known for its lineup of small, very European front-wheel-drive economy cars. The 500X is the most North American of Fiats, but is that enough?