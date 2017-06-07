Fiat has a real chance to win over American buyers with the 500X, which is certainly its most mainstream offering here—perhaps ever.

With the 500X, Fiat finally has a mainstream vehicle with widespread appeal. It's a compact crossover SUV that shares running gear with the Jeep Renegade. Rivals include the Honda HR-V, Buick Encore and Chevy Trax, and the Mazda CX-3.

The 500X lineup has been pared down to just three trim levels for 2017 after its rather confusing debut, a move that should make it easier for consumers to find the 500X of their dreams on a dealership lot. Remaining trims include the entry-level Pop, the more rugged-looking Trekking, and the range-topping Lounge.

We rate the 500X a 6.6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

2017 Fiat 500X styling and performance

The Fiat 500X was brand new last year as a companion to the tiny 500 hatchback and the decidedly awkward 500L hatchback.

The 500X makes its strongest pitch right off the bat with its smart styling inside and out. Penned in Italy, the 500X has an aero-smooth, almost Audi-like outline and from all outward appearances, it makes a neat fit with that country's long history of cut-above tailoring. Then again, it may be the fact that it shares a showroom with the dowdy, awkward 500L that makes us like the 500X. The X is more mature-looking than its dainty 500 and dorky 500L cousins, but it touches its brand home base with the chrome mustache-and-badge face, a clamshell hood, and these twin headlights.

Trekking versions utilize their own front and rear end designs for a slightly more rugged look—but there is no real off road capability with them. That duty is left to the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk.

Inside, Fiat has left things neat and clean, with big, round gauges matching up with big, round climate controls, and available body-color trim, all topped by a moderately sized LCD screen factored into the dash for infotainment and camera displays. Materials are surprisingly nice all around.

In the U.S, drivers get a choice between two powertrains, but in practice, there's just one combination most will experience since the manual transmission accounts for a small percentage of sales. The base engine is a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 that makes 160 horsepower; it's fun, but hardly refined. Here, it is coupled solely to a 6-speed manual transmission relegated only to the base Pop trim level.

With its bigger 2.4-liter inline-4, the 500X makes 180 hp, but its transmission is its biggest hurdle: the 9-speed automatic debuted a few years ago to mostly negative reviews, but FCA has worked hard to retune it to eliminate the occasionally abrupt gear changes and lengthy downshifts.

The 500X's road manners are good for its class, as long as you're not expecting the little 500's maneuverability. Electric power steering doesn't have deliver feedback, but it's not really a negative in terms of responsiveness. The 500X rides firmly on its strut suspension, but even with the optional 18-inch wheels (on Trekking and Lounge models), it's not a punishing vehicle. In all, it's one of the more entertaining small crossovers this side of the costlier Mini Countryman.

Stripped of the Jeep Renegade's skid plates and extra ground clearance, the 500X does just fine for traction as a front-driver; the optional $1,900 all-wheel-drive system contributes more traction on slippery terrain while disconnecting itself when not needed to help reduce fuel consumption, but it isn't meant for much more than a dirt road.

Comfort, safety, and features

In terms of interior space, the 500X measures up against most rivals. Front-seat space and comfort are generally good, though the available leather seats could use more definition at the bottom and less at the headrest. In back, knee and head room can feel scant behind a tall driver and underneath the optional sunroof. Cargo space is competitive, and though the 500X's rear seat doesn't fold quite flat, the resulting space has a nice, low load floor and a regular shape.

As for safety, the 500X hasn't yet been crash-tested by the feds, but comes with seven airbags, stability control and hill-start assist. Options include forward-collision-warning and lane-departure-warning systems; blind-spot monitors with rear cross-path detection (it scans side angles to warn of vehicles approaching from the rear); and a rearview camera optional or standard on most trim levels. The IIHS gave the 500X its Top Safety Pick designation.

Other features include an audio system with a touchscreen interface; Bluetooth with audio streaming; a digital display in the gauge cluster for ancillary vehicle functions; keyless ignition; navigation; and heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The EPA rates the all-wheel-drive version at 21 mpg city, 30 highway, 24 combined. Those figures are slightly better for front-wheel-drive: the 2.4-liter four ekes out 22/31/27 mpg. The most frugal of the Fiat trio is the turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 that makes 25/34/28 mpg.