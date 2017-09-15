The 2018 Fiat 500L is a different vehicle than the stylish little three-door hatchback that relaunched the Italian brand in the U.S. seven years ago. The five-door 500L is a compact tall wagon (or perhaps a five-door hatchback) that offers lots of interior room and a decent level of standard and optional features. The trim levels are the base Pop, a mid-level Trekking version with outdoorsy features, and a high-end Lounge version with all the trimmings.

Other small wagons with various blends of function and style have made more of a mark than the Fiat 500L, and its overall rating of 4.4 is below average for a new car on sale today. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Nonetheless, for 2018, the 500L has received numerous changes and updates. The front and rear have been redesigned, along with new wheels and daytime running lights. A rearview camera is finally standard, and numerous interior changes include a digital instrument cluster; a rearranged center console, gear shift, and parking brake; a new steering wheel; and LED ambient interior lighting. An updated Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen in the dash center is now standard, as are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Fiat has also added a handful of distinctive new paint colors for the 500L.

