The 2017 Fiat 500 minicar is now in its sixth year, and this year, Fiat has simplified the model lineup into three trim levels—base Pop, feature-rich Lounge, and sporty Abarth. Each is available as a three-door 500 hatchback or a two-door 500c Cabrio.

It's a good choice as a city car, but subpar performance, features, and especially safety scores put it near the bottom of our new-car rankings, with a score of 4.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 500 name is also applied to the 500L tall wagon and the 500X small crossover utility vehicle, but those are sufficiently different to the cute, quirky, fun original 500 that we've reviewed them separately. While it looks similar on the outside, the 500e all-electric version is also treated separately.

The 500 and 500c are excellent city cars for tiny spaces. But their distinctive looks and fun-to-drive character keep them popular, and the sprawling array of vehicles, models, and trims is more understandable this year. The three-door remains the Fiat that makes owners and onlookers smile, while the 500 Cabrio offers a roll-back cloth roof that gives open-air runabout style without the hassle of putting down a full cloth top.

The 500's very small footprint and almost toy-like dimensions pack in a great deal of character, and it won't be mistaken for any other car. The exterior design pulls off the short, tall hatchback proportions without a hint of awkwardness, unlike the latest Mini Cooper. And the 500 manages to provide a high-style interior out of fairly low-cost materials—mixing a simple instrument cluster, body-color panels, and Italian design panache in a pleasing and unique blend.

Small car, small interior

While the Fiat 500 maxes out interior space in its tiny footprint, it's still very short on passenger space compared to, say, a Ford Fiesta, a Chevy Spark, even the latest Mini Cooper. The odd ergonomics of the driver's seat won't be for everyone. The seats are well-formed, but on the short and firm side. They're also very high, which limits head room. Any occupants who try to enter the rear will suffer from truly minuscule rear-seat space. If you really need a rear seat, check the Fiat 500L tall wagon, which shares little with the original 500 except a model name and offers surprising interior volume for four.

The sporty Abarth aside, most FIat 500s aren't all that peppy or quick. The standard powertrain is a 101-hp 1.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, offered with a standard 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission (as are all versions). The turbocharged 500 Abarth is far more powerful, with 160 hp from the same size engine, turning the little car into a snorting beast with the sexiest exhaust note south of six-figure supercars. The intermediate 500 Turbo model, at 135 hp, is no longer part of the lineup.

Despite a lack of power on the base car, the Fiat 500 is fun to toss around and easy to position on the road—and in small parking spaces. Our favorite remains the 500 Abarth, with a raucous exhaust note and ample front-wheel power that make it sheer fun to drive, and a different and sportier set of ratios for the manual gearbox. It also has a more firmly tuned suspension that doesn't damage the comfort much. Even if we wouldn't choose any 500 for long highway trips, the ride quality is quite good for a lightweight, short-wheelbase car.

It may be small, but the Fiat 500 isn't that fuel-efficient. EPA ratings for the base engine with the 5-speed manual are 31 mpg city, 40 highway, 34 combined. And the pair of turbos is lower yet, at 30 or 27 mpg combined with the manual and automatic respectively. Premium fuel is also recommended for all Fiat 500 models.

Simpler trim choices

Fiat not only simplified the model lineup at trim levels, it cut starting prices for certain models. The base 2017 Fiat 500 Pop starts at less than $16,000 including delivery, more than $1,000 less than the launch price in 2012 for the same model. All Pop models have a 5-speed manual transmission, 15-inch painted aluminum wheels, air conditioning, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, power windows/locks/mirrors, and cruise control. It can also be ordered with a Sport Appearance Package—including 16-inch wheels and a sort of aero kit for the body—that substitutes for last year's separate Sport trim level.

The 500 Lounge includes new 15-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch LCD display replacing the instrument cluster, a fixed glass roof, chrome body and interior accents, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and other controls. And the 500 Abarth, now starting below $21,000 (a $2,580 reduction from its launch price, Fiat says), adds the turbocharged engine, suspension upgrades, a new black 16-inch forged alloy wheel, and standard ParkSense rear parking sensors.

The 500c Cabrio adds $1,500 to the price of any trim level, and Fiat has opened up the options list, so buyers can specify exactly the combination of features they want. The latest UConnect 5.0 system, added last year, provides a 5.0-inch touchscreen for controlling the AM/FM radio, an integrated CD player, and optional satellite radio and navigation systems. Major options include a power-operated sunroof on the three-door model, a Beats Audio System, a navigation system, and a large array of appearance items, trim add-ons, and wheel choices.