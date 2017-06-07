2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Fiat expands its lineup for 2017 by adding the 124 Spider, a two-seat sports car based on the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

The Fiat earns a 6.6 overall score on our ratings scale with points for performance, but room for improvement in features and comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

While the engineering is mostly shared between the Mazda and the 124 Spider, the Fiat's look is very different. It's 5 inches longer overall, with all that length coming in the front and rear overhangs. The styling is inspired by the previous 124 Spider, which was designed and built by the Italian firm Pininfarina. Inside, the look is much the same at the Miata's, right down to the infotainment system and steering wheel, but Fiat adds a layer of quality with nicer soft-touch materials in place of the Miata's plastics.

The engine is the biggest difference between the two cars. The Fiat features Fiat-Chrysler's single-overhead cam, turbocharged 1.4-liter 4-cylinder, which makes 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A hint of turbo lag and the weak low-end power of a small-displacement engine make the Fiat slower to 60 mph than the Miata (6.8 versus 6.0 seconds), but the greater torque probably means the Fiat pulls better at higher speeds. We prefer the immediacy of the Miata's naturally aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder.

Despite its smaller size, the 1.4-liter isn't quite as efficient as Mazda's engine. It is rated at 25 mpg city, 36 highway, 29 combined with the automatic transmission and 26/35/30 mpg with the manual, while both versions of the Miata get 30 mpg combined.

Buyers have a choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The manual is a joy to shift, with short throws and positive engagement, but the automatic highlights the engine's weak low-rpm power. Available shift paddles can fix that issue, but they are not offered in all models.

The 124 Spider does capture the Miata's frisky driving character, and that's a very good thing. A featherweight in base form at just 2,436 pounds (104 more than the Miata), the 124 Spider delivers smile-inducing ride and handling. It's steering is light and direct, the ride is smooth, and there is notable body lean in corners, which translates to feedback. When driven hard through a turn, the suspension compresses and the car rotates steadily and predictably. Its most impressive trait is its ability to shift its weight from side to side, immediately take a set, and head off in the opposite direction. Few cars can jitterbug from one direction to the next as willingly, especially the Abarth model with its firmer Bilstein shocks.

Quality, safety, and features

In addition to using more soft-touch materials, Fiat made more effort to block noise than Mazda did with the Miata, adding an acoustic windshield, a thicker rear window, and sound deadening material in several areas. With the top up, it's still somewhat noisy, and rear tire noise is especially noticeable, but it's a calmer environment than the Miata's.

The rest of the interior is taken almost entirely from the Miata. The seats employ the same netting and urethane structure instead of springs. We find them comfortable for a few hours at a time, but they may not offer long-trip comfort. Interior storage is light, the same movable cupholder stalks are used, and the cloth top is easy to operate with one arm.

Fiat's model lineup consists of Classica, Lusso, and the Abarth trims. Pricing starts within a few hundred dollars of the Miata, at about $26,000. The Classica's equipment is quite basic, but the luxury-oriented Lusso gets such features as automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen radio, leather upholstery, heated seats, and 17-inch wheels on summer performance tires. The sportier Abarth features a limited-slip differential, Bilstein shocks, a unique exhaust system that adds four horsepower, and aluminum-accented sport pedals. The Abarth is offered with Brembo brakes and Recaro sport seats.

Safety equipment includes the usual required features, and buyers can opt for a rearview camera, rear park assist, and a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert. The Fiat 124 Spider won't be tested by either of the crash test agencies.