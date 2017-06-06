The 2017 Dodge Journey makes a bid for two automotive records this year: one of the lowest-priced family crossovers with seven seats; and, one of the oldest new cars on the road today.

Considering the Journey's value proposition and age it shouldn't be surprising that it scores a below-average score of 4.0 out of 10. Fuel economy and performance are middle-of-the-road, but its safety score and features are sub-standard. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

Taking a page from the Jeep Wrangler playbook (and perhaps not intentionally), the Dodge Journey has become uniquely utilitarian and an automotive throwback of sorts. Its slab-sided exterior is a chiseled look for a segment that's evolved into more organic and rounded shapes, and we can't help but guess that's a byproduct of inattention. Inside is the same story, but with a better outcome. The Journey missed Dodge's warm and organic shapes period, which can be found in the Durango, so its surfaces are functional, high-quality, and easily cleanable.

Under the hood the Journey carries forward with the same engine options as last year.

A base inline-4 is standard on front-drive models, paired with an aged 4-speed automatic that the original Dodge brothers may have co-engineered. (We're guessing, anyway.) Its 173 horsepower is barely enough to motivate the 5,000-pound crossover forward, and predictably the 4-speed isn't the most fuel efficient.

Stepping up to higher trims or all-wheel drive nets a corporate 3.6-liter V-6, dubbed "Pentastar," under the Journey's hood that makes a more adequate 283-hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's mercifully paired to a 6-speed automatic, which means fuel economy isn't all that thirstier than the inline-4. Paying more really gets more in this case.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Journey makes its case in interior storage and convenience, which isn't surprising based on Dodge's institutional knowledge from their minivans. Cubbies and bins abound, and the Journey's copious amount of cargo space is highlighted by an accessible, flat-loading floor. Behind the second row is 37 cubic feet of cargo storage, the third row (if equipped) still has 10.7 cubic feet—or enough room for a few grocery sacks. Lay all the rear rows flat and 67 cubic feet of room opens up, which is enough for any ambitious home improvement store run.

Durable cloth adorns base models, while leather hides with mesh inserts are available on upper trims. High-quality hard plastics are everywhere and, when paired with cloth upholstery, should make the Journey one of the most kid-proof cars on the road.

Predictably a car with an aging structure won't do well on modern tests, but Dodge's inexplicable negligence has netted one of the lowest safety scores on our ratings scale. The Journey gets a "Poor" rating on the IIHS small-overlap crash test and a four-star rating from the feds in their testing. Those scores combined with poor outward vision and no standard rearview camera mean that the Journey becomes a head-scratcher for families shopping who prioritize value and safety.

Both Ford and Hyundai have improved safety ratings in the middle of model years for their family-focused crossovers, we're just not sure why Dodge hasn't done the same?

The top-of-the-line R/T models are gone for 2017, but have been replaced with Journey GT badges instead. Base Journeys are relatively spartan, and Dodge seems willing to charge for features others throw in as standard, including Bluetooth connectivity and infotainment screens that are 5.0 inches or larger.