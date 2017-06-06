2017 Dodge Journey Review

2017 Dodge Journey
4.0
Expert Rating
$21,145
MSRP based on SE FWD
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Dodge Journey?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

4.0
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
4.0
Expert Rating
Performance
5.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
1.0
Expert Rating
Features
3.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
5.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
1 Review
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2017 Dodge Journey is a minivan in every way except its doors. Families will be tempted by the price, but there are better, safer picks out there.

The 2017 Dodge Journey makes a bid for two automotive records this year: one of the lowest-priced family crossovers with seven seats; and, one of the oldest new cars on the road today.

Considering the Journey's value proposition and age it shouldn't be surprising that it scores a below-average score of 4.0 out of 10. Fuel economy and performance are middle-of-the-road, but its safety score and features are sub-standard. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

Taking a page from the Jeep Wrangler playbook (and perhaps not intentionally), the Dodge Journey has become uniquely utilitarian and an automotive throwback of sorts. Its slab-sided exterior is a chiseled look for a segment that's evolved into more organic and rounded shapes, and we can't help but guess that's a byproduct of inattention. Inside is the same story, but with a better outcome. The Journey missed Dodge's warm and organic shapes period, which can be found in the Durango, so its surfaces are functional, high-quality, and easily cleanable.

Under the hood the Journey carries forward with the same engine options as last year.

A base inline-4 is standard on front-drive models, paired with an aged 4-speed automatic that the original Dodge brothers may have co-engineered. (We're guessing, anyway.) Its 173 horsepower is barely enough to motivate the 5,000-pound crossover forward, and predictably the 4-speed isn't the most fuel efficient.

Stepping up to higher trims or all-wheel drive nets a corporate 3.6-liter V-6, dubbed "Pentastar," under the Journey's hood that makes a more adequate 283-hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's mercifully paired to a 6-speed automatic, which means fuel economy isn't all that thirstier than the inline-4. Paying more really gets more in this case.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Journey makes its case in interior storage and convenience, which isn't surprising based on Dodge's institutional knowledge from their minivans. Cubbies and bins abound, and the Journey's copious amount of cargo space is highlighted by an accessible, flat-loading floor. Behind the second row is 37 cubic feet of cargo storage, the third row (if equipped) still has 10.7 cubic feet—or enough room for a few grocery sacks. Lay all the rear rows flat and 67 cubic feet of room opens up, which is enough for any ambitious home improvement store run.

Durable cloth adorns base models, while leather hides with mesh inserts are available on upper trims. High-quality hard plastics are everywhere and, when paired with cloth upholstery, should make the Journey one of the most kid-proof cars on the road.

Predictably a car with an aging structure won't do well on modern tests, but Dodge's inexplicable negligence has netted one of the lowest safety scores on our ratings scale. The Journey gets a "Poor" rating on the IIHS small-overlap crash test and a four-star rating from the feds in their testing. Those scores combined with poor outward vision and no standard rearview camera mean that the Journey becomes a head-scratcher for families shopping who prioritize value and safety.

Both Ford and Hyundai have improved safety ratings in the middle of model years for their family-focused crossovers, we're just not sure why Dodge hasn't done the same?

The top-of-the-line R/T models are gone for 2017, but have been replaced with Journey GT badges instead. Base Journeys are relatively spartan, and Dodge seems willing to charge for features others throw in as standard, including Bluetooth connectivity and infotainment screens that are 5.0 inches or larger.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

1 Review
5 star
100%
4 star
0%
3 star
0%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
December 15, 2016
2017 Dodge Journey SE FWD

Very Pleasant Driving Experience

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have about 2000 miles on our 2017 Journey SE. Nicely equipped for a "Stripper" - standard Air conditioning, radio w/CD/MP3 CD player and USB/aux inputs, cruise control, automatic transmission, automatic... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 22, 2015
2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4-Door R/T

More for Your Money

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is my 4th Dodge Journey and I have been most satisfied with the vehicle since I first purchased one in 2009. I compared it to several CUV models over the years and with each Journey, I felt I was getting... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 19, 2015
2016 Dodge Journey FWD 4-Door SXT

Very convenient SUV

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It is a perfect size for a big family, it is very comfortable. Plenty of space to storage. The 4.2 L is enough for normal driving, no complaint about this issue.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 11, 2015
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4-Door American Value Pkg

awesome couldn't be happier

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Wow....we love our Journey. Got the base 4 banger and love it/ was worried about power but for me, and daily mostly city some highway, I love it. I get high 20's all the time for mpg. There was nothing out... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 24, 2015
2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4-Door R/T

Love, love, love it!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Never owned a dodge or a crossover before, but so far I just love it. Has all the options I wanted, back up camera, wireless phone, heated seats and steering wheel, seats 6-7 people, lots of room for luggage... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 16, 2015
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4-Door Crossroad

love

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We bought the cross road Dodge journey last week we are happy we are on a road trip now . our adult children don't think it's roomy enough well we do .thanks we Live it .
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4-Door SE

Very Pleased with it.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We just took it on a short road trip. It was very easy to handle on the road and really good on gas. Very comfortable.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 13, 2015
For 2015 Dodge Journey

Steady As She Goes

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
My 2015 Dodge Journey SXT now has a bit over 10,000 kms. I have previously owned a 2009 Journey SXT and a 2012 Dodge Journey Crew so I am definitely a fan of this particular CUV. All my Journeys have had the... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 11, 2016
2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4-Door R/T

2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rally AWD V6

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I purchased this vehicle new in Deccember 2013 and within 1 week it was back to the dealer to replace the DVD player. That was only the start of the complaint issues I had with this vehicle. The GPS unit was... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 15, 2015
For 2014 Dodge Journey

A common problem untold.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have a 2014 Dodge Journey (blacktop). Beautiful vehicle with black rims, black lights, and nice size display control panel. However; a common problem is with even a small amount of weight can throw your... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Dodge Journey against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Dodge Journey?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Dodge Journey Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Journey now widely available
  • Get 20% off MSRP or $4,000 rebate
  • Lease from $244 for 24 months
  • 0% APR for 60 months + $2,000 bonus
See Your Price
 