2017 Dodge Durango

Somewhere in the gray zone between body-on-frame SUV and car-like crossover, sits the Dodge Durango. The 5- or 7-seater isn't exactly either: it's a unibody SUV with real towing ability, on the same blurry part of the spectrum as its stablemate, the Jeep Grand Cherokee (and the old Mercedes M- and GL-Class, too).

Ambiguity is its essence, but the Durango does lots of things well enough to masquerade as both. It has exceptionally nice road manners and considerably rugged talents to go with its contemporary styling and its refined feel. The big letdowns: gas mileage, of course, and sinking crash-test scores.

For 2017, the Durango comes in SXT, GT, R/T, and Citadel trims. The GT takes the place of the former Limited. Otherwise, a new Citadel trim package gets nappa leather and a wrapped instrument panel; there's a trailer view for the rearview camera; and standard 5-passenger seating on the Durango SXT, with an option for a third-row seat.

We rate the 2017 Durango at 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Dodge Durango styling and performance

The Durango remains a classy, understated piece, even with a big crosshair grille up front. There's contemporary surfacing across a profile that doesn't arch or flex much in any direction; it's hardly slab-sided, just boxy enough to connote "SUV." The LED rear lights are supposed to make other drivers think "racetrack," but we're not sure why. Inside, the Durango goes as subtle as Dodge can, with a flowing dash covered in soft-touch materials, and metallic-ringed gauges, and a big touchscreen interface on most models.

A pair of strong engines is available: the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 making 290 horsepower (or 295 hp) and 260 pound-feet, and a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 making 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. Both shift via an 8-speed automatic and accelerate well, but have middling fuel economy, from 17 to 21 mpg combined. Base V-6 versions are fine for everyday needs, and can even tow up to 6,200 pounds—but the thirstier V-8 may be worth it if you tow regularly, or need your own theme music for sliding into parking spaces (it's that loud). Towing capability tops out at 7,400 pounds with the V-8.

The Durango also offers a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive (AWD), depending on the model. Two different AWD systems are used; V-8 models get a low-range transfer case, while V-6 models use a simpler a single-speed unit.

Durango utility, safety, and features

Seating for up to seven (or optional seating for six, with available second-row dual captain's chairs) is one of the Durango's top selling points. Its third-row seat is quite usable compared to other models this size, and it's split 50/50, able to be folded flat into the floor. The standard second-row layout folds forward, too, to greatly expand cargo space. Dodge says there's room for a 6-foot couch and a coffee table, or to carry 10-foot two-by-fours.

The Durango no longer fares very well well in crash tests. Its advancing age means it's just marginal for small-overlap protection, and rear-drive models have a 3-star rollover resistance rating. Most versions come with a standard rearview camera; blind-spot monitors are available, as are adaptive cruise control with stop, and Uconnect Access, which includes some emergency and roadside-assistance services.

The Durango is offered in SXT, GT, R/T, and Citadel models, with all but the SXT getting the 8.4-inch Uconnect system that wraps together audio, climate controls, calling functions, and in some cases navigation. Turn instructions, audio info, or trip info can be displayed on the gauge cluster as well.

In recent years, Dodge has been pushing the Durango up the luxury ladder, with features such as leather upholstery, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, the 8.4-inch Uconnect system, even a Beats by Dr. Dre audio system (10 speakers and a subwoofer). There's an available HDMI and Blu-ray rear entertainment system, with screens integrated in the back of front headrests and a remote. And Uconnect Access Via Mobile also has voice-command capability (including to read text messages) and enables media apps for streaming audio like Pandora or Slacker.