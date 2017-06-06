2017 Dodge Challenger Review

2017 Dodge Challenger GT, Media drive, Portland, Maine, January 2017
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

Charting a decidedly different course than the Mustang and Camaro, the Dodge Challenger is a touring coupe with unmatched bravado.

Few cars wave the American flag with as much bravado as the Dodge Challenger—after all, it wasn't that long ago that Dodge's marketing arm envisioned George Washington behind the wheel of one. 

Despite that swagger, in many ways this beast of a tire-burning two-door hasn't kept pace with the smaller, more nimble, and more European-inspired Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. The Challenger rates a 6.7 overall for its combination of thrills, style, and compromises. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Changes for 2017 are modest and this big coupe continues to offer SXT, R/T, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack, SRT 392, and SRT Hellcat flavors that range from all show and some go to ferocious. The 2017 SRTs gain new wheels, while nearly all models benefit from infotainment upgrades that include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

A late announcement for 2017 is the new Challenger GT, which features standard all-wheel drive mated to the 8-speed automatic and 3.6-liter V-6 normally reserved for the rear-drive Challenger SXT. The GT is positioned as more of a grand-tourer (hence its name) than a proper muscle car. 

2017 Dodge Challenger styling and performance

Even the base Challenger SXT has substantial road presence, operating something more like a grand touring coupe than a track-honed performance car. But if you want to turn up the wick, the R/T and SRT models deliver even more. Exterior styling cues from the 1971 Challenger remain, but the current model's basic look dates back to 2008. A function power bulge Shaker hood is optional on R/Ts for a properly '60s throwback, but things are more modern inside with a fully customizable 7.0-inch instrument panel and an available 8.4-inch infotainment screen. 

The standard powertrain in the Challenger SXT remains a 305 horsepower 3.6-liter V-6. Then there's the R/T model's 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, which is rated at up to 375 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. Next, the R/T Scat Pack and SRT 392 utilize a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 that Dodge rates at a thundering 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet torque.

At the top of the lineup remains the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 in the SRT Hellcat that produces a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, making the Hellcat (and its Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat sibling) the most powerful muscle car—and production car from Detroit—ever built.

An 8-speed automatic is available on all Challengers, but V-8 models also offer a 6-speed manual gearbox. Underneath, Challengers ride on a rear-wheel drive platform that dates back nearly two decades, although all-wheel drive is now available. 

Suspension tuning varies by model, but even the base model is firm and composed. All models are more composed than their sporting aspirations might suggest, but at upwards of 4,500 pounds once a driver is buckled in for the SRT Hellcat, no Challenger is as lithe as a Mustang. Still, big Brembo brakes and high-tech shocks (Bilsteins with the Super Track Pack or adjustable dampers on the SRT 392 and Hellcat) keep things confident and in check. 

2017 Dodge Challenger comfort, safety, and features

The Challenger's hefty footprint pays dividends inside, where it remains the only American muscle coupe to offer seating for five. Access to the back seat requires some contortion, and only two adults will really be comfortable there, but it's doable for short pinches. At 16.2 cubic feet, the trunk is also larger than those of even some mid-size sedans on the market.

Thick roof pillars and a high belt line don't endow the Challenger with good visibility, and even a backup camera is optional. On the safety front, the Challenger feels a little stuck in the past. There's no available automatic emergency braking, and crash test scores from the IIHS and the NHTSA are not especially strong.

You can order a Challenger just about any way you like it, with 10 trim variations and dozens of options on offer. Gone are the days of fully a la carte options like you would have seen on a 1971 Challenger, but a wide variety of colors, wheels, and styling packages help ensure that your Challenger won't look a lot like your neighbor's challenger. 

Despite its relative size and potent powertrains, the Challenger can be equipped to manage respectable fuel economy. In V-6 form, the Challenger can return up to 30 mpg highway, and much of the lineup can manage up to 25 mpg.

November 7, 2016
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Coupe

Just a little better

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I tested the R/T Scat Pack and it was head snapping. Couldn't really test the handling, I liked the feel of the shift and was able to adapt to it fairly quickly. Had plenty of room up front and still had room... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
