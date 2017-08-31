2018 Chrysler Pacifica Review

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director
August 31, 2017

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica continues to be one of our top-rated vehicles, thanks to excellent safety, flexibility, utility, and features.

Chrysler invented the minivan in the 1980s, and hasn’t looked back since. Turbo engines and manual transmission may have given way to stow-away seats and wifi hotspots, but the idea remains the same. Do everything, do everything well.

With the Pacifica, Chrysler transformed some homely family boxes into sleek family shuttles and post-family do-it-alls. The 2018 Pacifica is an incredibly appealing vehicle for drivers who don’t care about SUV imagery or sedan silhouettes–even for those of us without kids.

We rate it at 8.3 out of 10. You’d have to be Bentley or Porsche to do much better (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Pacifica comes in L, LX, Touring, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus, and Limited models. All share a suave new shape that does nothing to disguise its minivan bona fides. It simply guts the idea that minivans need to look boring. From the glassy cabin and the slim nose to the back-and-up kick of the rear pillars, the Pacifica’s thoughtfully drawn shape finds beauty where other minivans find a lot of fail. The cabin’s vintage recent Chrysler, with bubbly organic shapes, matte finishes, tucked-away Easter eggs, and playful bits rendered with real care.

Most Pacificas sport a 287-horsepower V-6 and a 9-speed automatic. (We cover the Pacifica Hybrid separately). It’s plenty to motivate the minivan to pleasantly quick speeds, and it’s EPA-rated at 22 mpg combined. Smart acceleration pairs well with the Pacifica’s pert handling and supple ride. It’s blessed with a tight body structure, smooth and well-damped ride motions, and attentive steering. It’s amiable on long trips and short ones alike.

With its fold-away second- and third-row seats, the Chrysler Pacifica trumps all other minivan comers. Storage crops up at the feet of second-row passengers, in deep wells between front passengers, behind third-row passengers. Plywood will slide into the Pacifica’s cargo hold, when the rear two rows of seats are down. It’s Tupperware of a higher order.

It’s also one of the safest vehicles on the road, and now comes standard with a rearview camera and blind-spot monitors. Forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking remain an option on some versions. Base models have power features, Bluetooth, USB ports, and touchscreen audio; full-boat models have panoramic glass roofs, navigation, in-car wireless Internet and even an in-vehicle Ridgid vacuum with a hose that can reach all corners of the van's interior—even the van parked in the next garage space over.

