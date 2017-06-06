2017 Chrysler 300 Review

2017 Chrysler 300
6.7
Expert Rating
$32,340
MSRP based on Limited RWD
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Chrysler 300?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.7
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
7.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
7.0
Expert Rating
Safety
5.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
1 Review
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Kirk Bell Editor

With its big footprint, big shoulders, and big V-8 power, the 2017 Chrysler 300 is an aging but charming sedan.

The Chrysler 300 is a large sedan that straddles the line between the mass market and luxury. Big and bold, with rear-wheel drive and an available V-8, it is also quintessentially American, even though it's a distant, long-lost relative of a long-ago Mercedes E-Class.

Available in 300 Limited, sporty 300S, and luxury-oriented 300C and 300C Platinum trim levels, Chrysler offers a 300 for most every taste.

We give it a 6.7 out of 10, for its traditional big-car interior, its features list, and its snappy V-8 performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

After a major refresh for the 2015 model year, the 2017 Chrysler 300 gets some updates to its infotainment system and adds three new option packages for the 300S model. Tech changes include upgraded processing power for the Uconnect system, with faster reactions, sharper graphics, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the addition of pinch, tap, and swipe gesture controls. Interior and Exterior Sport Appearance packages are newly offered, as is a 300S Alloy Edition.

Chrysler 300 styling and performance

The 300 has a decidedly American look, with a bold, upright design and a squared off profile. It manages to exude swagger yet be buttoned-down and elegant. Inside, the cabin’s look is all about smooth curves and organic shapes. The top model boasts a unique two-tone leather upholstery treatment.

On the performance front, a 3.6-liter V-6 is easily up to the task of accelerating the large 300. With 292 horsepower on tap, the V-6 is strong, willing, and smooth, even when pushed. Opt for the 300S model and you’ll get a slight performance enhancement to 300 hp thanks to a cold-air intake.

If you need even more horsepower, choosing the 5.7-liter V-8 (available in the 300S and 300C) pushes output to 363 hp. Together with the 8-speed transmission, the V-8 can scoot the large 300 to 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional for the V-6.

Handling in the 300, 300S, and 300C is more about comfort and ride quality than performance. This is, after all, a large sedan. When the road turns twisty, you'll feel the 300’s size, though the standard electric power steering makes light work of taking turns. At the same time, the 300 is composed and well-sorted enough to cruise at a fair pace; just don't push it too hard.

Chrysler offers a pair of “Sport” modes in the 300S and V-8-equipped 300C versions: one on the rotary gear selector, and another button on the dash. The “S” mode on the gear selector engages more aggressive accelerator behavior, engine response, transmission shifts, and a permanent paddle-shift mode. Pushing the “Sport” button on the dash adds sport-tuned steering effort, temporary paddle-shift mode, and the same engine, transmission, and pedal tweaks as the “S” mode.

Comfort, safety, and features

As a large car, the 300 has plenty of space for five. Seating is geared toward comfort. Whether you’re in the front or rear seats, you get supportive bolsters and firm-but-compliant cushions. Headroom is spacious, though the rear can be tight on leg room for taller passengers. At 16.3 cubic feet, the trunk is fairly large, though average for the class.

A host of safety features is available for the 2017 Chrysler 300, including forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency services call-assist using the vehicle’s data connection via the Uconnect Access system.

With its older design, the 300 doesn't score all that well in crash tests. The 2017 model received four stars out of five overall for safety from the federal government. The IIHS gave the 2017 300 a good rating in all categories, except the small front-overlap test where it earned a "Marginal" score.

With the V-6, the Chrysler 300 earns EPA ratings of 19 mpg city, 30 highway, 23 combined. Adding all-wheel-drive lowers those numbers to 18/27/21 mpg. The thirstier V-8 penalizes mileage to 16/25/19 mpg.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

1 Review
5 star
100%
4 star
0%
3 star
0%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
January 4, 2017
2017 Chrysler 300 Limited AWD

Smooth ride

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Love Love my new 300 its very pretty and love the feel of the road. When i turn it off i can't tell if its off it so quite.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 18, 2016
2016 Chrysler 300 4-Door Sedan 300C Platinum RWD

Affordable luxury

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
For those who dream of driving a Cadillac CTS V or Lexus of any model but will never be able to afford the monthly car note, the upper two trims of this car are a very reasonable compromise. The lower two... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
November 5, 2015
2016 Chrysler 300 4-Door Sedan 300S AWD

I finally got my dream car.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I finally saved enough money for a new carcar.I never thought I would save enough money for the car of my dreams
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
June 24, 2016
2015 Chrysler 300 4-Door Sedan Limited RWD

Have driven at least 10 over a period of years as a company car so when I retired I bought one for myself!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
An outstanding car which is under rated in South Africa and is perceived by many to be a gas guzzler. Around town (stop/start)I get an average of 14.5litres/100km and on the open road travelling at 120/130... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 14, 2016
2015 Chrysler 300 4-Door Sedan 300C RWD

At this time the best car I have owned

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Comfortable, peppy, has the bells and whistles, corners well and holds the road
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 8, 2015
2014 Chrysler 300 4-Door Sedan RWD

Feel like a million bucks without spending alot

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
THE GOOD: Muscular Manly stylish sedan at a great price. Great performance, the engine sounds powerful yet refine, never noicy, always smooth and refine power traine. Suspencion is a dream, comfortable refine... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2014 Chrysler 300 4-Door Sedan 300C RWD

Red 300 Chrysler

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Great car with super performance and style. We traded in a 2007 and really like the improvements to the 2014.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 16, 2015
For 2014 Chrysler 300

Mechanicaly it is great. Responds well and parks with ease.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The Chrsler 300 is well performing vehicle. Corners well with little sway. Accelerates better most cars in class. The bluish light for the instrument panel is great. The one drawback is the satellite radio... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 13, 2015
For 2014 Chrysler 300

Chrysler 300 Sport: The Big American Dream Machine is Back!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I primarily bought my Chrysler 300 because of the classic styling. As every car rushes to create the same fastback look, my Chrysler stands out in any crowd. The car has been flawless since purchase 9 months... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 8, 2016
2013 Chrysler 300 4-Door Sedan 300C RWD

Absolutely outstanding sedan in ALL respects.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Purchased new (Factory Order) and have NO regrets whatsoever. I have now driven it over 33,000 miles without a single problem. It rides and handles beautifully, with an exceptionally low interior noise level... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Chrysler 300 against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Chrysler 300?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Chrysler 300 Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Chrysler 300 widely available; 2016s close to selling out
  • Get 20% off MSRP of select 2016 and 2017 models
  • Lease a 2017 from $260 for 36 months
  • 0% APR for 60 months + up to $4,000 bonus
See Your Price
 