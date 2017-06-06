The Chrysler 300 is a large sedan that straddles the line between the mass market and luxury. Big and bold, with rear-wheel drive and an available V-8, it is also quintessentially American, even though it's a distant, long-lost relative of a long-ago Mercedes E-Class.

Available in 300 Limited, sporty 300S, and luxury-oriented 300C and 300C Platinum trim levels, Chrysler offers a 300 for most every taste.

We give it a 6.7 out of 10, for its traditional big-car interior, its features list, and its snappy V-8 performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

After a major refresh for the 2015 model year, the 2017 Chrysler 300 gets some updates to its infotainment system and adds three new option packages for the 300S model. Tech changes include upgraded processing power for the Uconnect system, with faster reactions, sharper graphics, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the addition of pinch, tap, and swipe gesture controls. Interior and Exterior Sport Appearance packages are newly offered, as is a 300S Alloy Edition.

Chrysler 300 styling and performance

The 300 has a decidedly American look, with a bold, upright design and a squared off profile. It manages to exude swagger yet be buttoned-down and elegant. Inside, the cabin’s look is all about smooth curves and organic shapes. The top model boasts a unique two-tone leather upholstery treatment.

On the performance front, a 3.6-liter V-6 is easily up to the task of accelerating the large 300. With 292 horsepower on tap, the V-6 is strong, willing, and smooth, even when pushed. Opt for the 300S model and you’ll get a slight performance enhancement to 300 hp thanks to a cold-air intake.

If you need even more horsepower, choosing the 5.7-liter V-8 (available in the 300S and 300C) pushes output to 363 hp. Together with the 8-speed transmission, the V-8 can scoot the large 300 to 60 mph in just 5.8 seconds. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional for the V-6.

Handling in the 300, 300S, and 300C is more about comfort and ride quality than performance. This is, after all, a large sedan. When the road turns twisty, you'll feel the 300’s size, though the standard electric power steering makes light work of taking turns. At the same time, the 300 is composed and well-sorted enough to cruise at a fair pace; just don't push it too hard.

Chrysler offers a pair of “Sport” modes in the 300S and V-8-equipped 300C versions: one on the rotary gear selector, and another button on the dash. The “S” mode on the gear selector engages more aggressive accelerator behavior, engine response, transmission shifts, and a permanent paddle-shift mode. Pushing the “Sport” button on the dash adds sport-tuned steering effort, temporary paddle-shift mode, and the same engine, transmission, and pedal tweaks as the “S” mode.

Comfort, safety, and features

As a large car, the 300 has plenty of space for five. Seating is geared toward comfort. Whether you’re in the front or rear seats, you get supportive bolsters and firm-but-compliant cushions. Headroom is spacious, though the rear can be tight on leg room for taller passengers. At 16.3 cubic feet, the trunk is fairly large, though average for the class.

A host of safety features is available for the 2017 Chrysler 300, including forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency services call-assist using the vehicle’s data connection via the Uconnect Access system.

With its older design, the 300 doesn't score all that well in crash tests. The 2017 model received four stars out of five overall for safety from the federal government. The IIHS gave the 2017 300 a good rating in all categories, except the small front-overlap test where it earned a "Marginal" score.

With the V-6, the Chrysler 300 earns EPA ratings of 19 mpg city, 30 highway, 23 combined. Adding all-wheel-drive lowers those numbers to 18/27/21 mpg. The thirstier V-8 penalizes mileage to 16/25/19 mpg.