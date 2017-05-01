2018 Chevrolet Volt Review

2018 Chevrolet Volt
7.7
Expert Rating
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Chevrolet Volt?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

7.7
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
9.0
Expert Rating
Features
8.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
10
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

The 2018 Chevrolet Volt is an accomplished and refined extended-range electric car that makes an ideal everyday commuter.

The 2018 Chevrolet Volt is a dual-personality compact five-door hatchback that can be driven solely on electric power for typical day-to-day driving—but it also offers the backup of a gasoline motor for long-distance trips.

It was the pioneer extended-range electric car, a vehicle that eliminates range anxiety associated with, say, the Nissan Leaf while still providing tailpipe emissions-free driving in almost every situation. Based on its combination of eco-friendliness, crash-test scores, and a surprisingly upscale feel, we’ve rated it a 7.7 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, the Volt remains available in LT and Premier trim levels. Aside from some new paint colors and a few shuffles in its optional and standard equipment, it remains unchanged. The latest Volt represents the second generation and it is now complemented in Chevy’s lineup by the electric-only Bolt EV.

For this second generation, Chevy went for a much more conventional look when it came to styling the 2018 Volt. At first glance, it’s almost indistinguishable from the hatchback version of the Chevrolet Cruze, although the two share little. Inside, it’s much the same, with a dashboard that doesn’t look as wildly futuristic as, say, the Toyota Prius. That’s a good thing in our eyes; the Volt doesn’t project its eco-friendliness as vocally.

The downside, however, is that its interior can feel cramped. A high belt line and thick roof pillars exacerbate this feel.

Don’t focus too much on the Volt’s style and comfort; it’s not bad looking and it’s a little cramped inside. Instead, the draw here is certainly what’s not visible. It delivers an EPA-estimate 53 mile range using only electricity supplied by an 18.4 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. When the battery is depleted, a 1.5-liter gas engine turns on and transforms the Volt into a conventional hybrid car capable of 42 mpg combined, according to the EPA. Between an 8.9-gallon fuel tank and the battery, the Volt boasts a 420-mile range between fill-ups, meaning it can easily be driven across the country.

Moreover, it drives like a comfortable, smooth, and vibration-free small car with adequate power and a refined demeanor. It’s not inherently sporty, but the battery’s central location means it has terrific balance on a twisty road.

The Chevrolet Volt LT is well-equipped from the start, although Chevy dropped its leather-wrapped steering wheel in favor of a chintzier urethane unit this year. Then again, that may work well for vegans, so there’s an upside for some buyers. The Volt Premier can approach luxury grade with a few options that easily push it past $40,000—but there’s a $7,500 federal income-tax credit and many states offer their own rebates or credits.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
December 13, 2016
2017 Chevrolet Volt 5-Door HB Premier

Fantastic car!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
We picked up our new Volt a week ago and it is beautiful. Very sharp inside and out. Drives beautifully. Haven't used any gas yet. I love all the safety features like blind spot Warning, rear cross traffic... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 1, 2016
2017 Chevrolet Volt 5-Door HB Premier

Volt is good in many ways

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The 2017 Volt is a very good car. It goes about 50 miles on batteries only, then the gas engine turns on and drives the electric motors. It is very quiet, both in battery mode and in gas backup mode. So far it... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 3, 2017
For 2016 Chevrolet Volt

very comfortable, surprised about power

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It was a surprise to see how powerful it was in driving it. The comfort is great considering that it is not a luxury car. Learning how to use all the features takes a bit of time. Would appreciate more mileage... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the Chevrolet Volt?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Chevrolet Volt against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used
 