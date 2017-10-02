2018 Chevrolet Trax Review

2018 Chevrolet Trax
5.7
Expert Rating
$21,000
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door LS
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

5.7
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
4.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
5.0
Expert Rating
Safety
6.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Review

John Voelcker John Voelcker Senior Editor
October 2, 2017

The 2018 Chevrolet Trax, Chevy’s smallest utility vehicle, is straightforward: it’s plain on the outside but practical inside, not particularly fast but adequately fuel-efficient.

The 2018 Chevrolet Trax is the smallest utility vehicle offered by Chevy. The Equinox and Traverse crossovers sit above it in the lineup.

You can think of the Trax either as a small SUV or a tall hatchback, and it makes up for a lack of flash with good value for money. The Trax is offered in three trim levels: base LS, mid-level LT, and top-of-the-line Premium.

In the smallest crossover segment, most entries strive for stylistic flair, while Chevy takes the opposite tack. With the Trax, Chevy offers a high-riding, straightforward, practical five-door vehicle with optional all-wheel drive but only a single powertrain.

Overall, we give the Trax 5.7 out of 10 available points, a respectable rating though lower than the top-rated competitors in the segment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Trax’s ratings are average for design, and quality and comfort. It does well on safety and features. Its weak spot is performance—it’s slow—and fuel economy that’s not quite up to the standard of the best subcompact SUVs.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

