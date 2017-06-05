2017 Chevrolet Trax Review

2017 Chevrolet Trax Redline
5.8
Expert Rating
$21,000
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door LS
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Chevrolet Trax?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

5.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
5.0
Expert Rating
Performance
4.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
5.0
Expert Rating
Safety
7.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
1 Review
Write a Review
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Kirk Bell Kirk Bell Editor

The 2017 Chevrolet Trax may lack power and style, but it's a smart package for city dwellers thanks to a useful hatchback shape, thrifty fuel economy, and a low price.

The 2017 Chevy Trax is the brand's smallest crossover vehicle, a near-twin to the Encore from Buick, and a distant relative of the Chevy Sonic.

A tall-riding hatchback with optional all-wheel drive and seats for as many as five passengers, the Trax gets a refresh in 2017, with newly updated styling, a tweaked interior, and new safety technology.

We give it a rating of 5.8, with credit for good fuel economy and technology for its size, recognizing its styling and performance aren't necessarily its focus. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Trax shares only its front doors with the Encore, and its styling is far less expressive. Chevy's designers have chosen to play it safe, but we think the slightly squarer lines of the Trax work better than the Buick's swoops and flourishes. For 2017, the front fascia, grille, and headlights take on the look of recent vehicles, such as the Cruze, Volt, and Malibu. The rear fascia is new, too, and LED signature lighting and taillights are available on higher-end models. However, the base model still has budget-grade black door-mirror pedestals, and it lacks roof rails and some chrome trim.

Performance and utility

The Trax’s engineering is unchanged for 2017, and it is much like that of many typical small cars and car-like crossovers, with a MacPherson strut front suspension and a torsion-beam rear setup with a tubular V-shaped beam and twin-tube gas shocks. Column-mounted, electric-boost power steering provides maneuverability and responsiveness, and ride and handling are typical for the class: controlled and comfortable but not sporty.

All U.S. Trax models come powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque—with peak torque from just 1,850 rpm on up. It’s paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission with a wide range of gear ratios, allowing relatively quick takeoffs but a deep overdrive sixth gear for relaxed, fuel-efficient highway cruising. Unfortunately, the little four struggles to get up to highway speeds and requires plenty of space when passing.

Inside, the instrument panel and dashboard have been redesigned for 2017, trading a motorcycle-style instrument display with digital readouts for a more flowing dashboard design with analog gauges, extra bits of chrome trim, and available dashboard contrast stitching. While the look is more traditional and certainly improved, there are still plenty of hard plastics, and the overall effect is still utilitarian, practical, and low-end.

This small crossover—or tall hatchback, more appropriately—fits four adults, or five in emergencies if the three in back are quite small. The rear seat is split 60/40 and folds forward flat, while there’s storage in all four doors as well as various cubbies. Cargo space expands from 18.7 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks up, to 48.4 cubic feet with them folded forward. The front passenger seat can fold flat to accommodate long items, too.

Safety and features

It took a while to get to the U.S. as Chevrolet worked to improve the crash structure. That paid off because the Trax scores well in crash tests. The list of standard safety features is impressive as well. A rearview camera is standard, as are electronic stability control with rollover mitigation, and an astonishing 10 airbags. Both the driver and front passenger get knee bags, the front and rear outboard positions get side thorax airbags, and side curtain bags cover those in the front and rear outboard positions. For 2017, Chevrolet also offers blind spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, forward collision alert, and lane departure warning.

The 2017 Chevrolet Trax is offered in LS, LT, and Premier trim levels; Premier replaces LTZ. Standard equipment isn't available yet, but the 2016 LS model starts around $21,000 and comes standard with 1990s-style 16-inch steel wheels and silver plastic wheel covers, while LTs get 16-inch alloy wheels and LTZ models have 18-inch alloys. However, the 2016 LS has a healthy list of standard features, including air conditioning; keyless entry; power windows, locks, and mirrors; 4G LTE connectivity with a built-in wi-fi hotspot; Onstar capability; and the MyLink entertainment system.

MyLink comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM satellite radio services, a USB port, an aux jack, and Bluetooth phone and streaming music connectivity. It is compatible with Siri Eyes Free connectivity for iPhones, and with the BringGo navigation app, which allows smartphone users with the installed app to project maps and directions to the vehicle’s display screen. For 2017, MyLink also adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Fuel economy ratings are 28 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive version, according to the EPA, dropping to 27 mpg if you add all-wheel drive.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

1 Review
5 star
0%
4 star
0%
3 star
100%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
May 10, 2017
For 2017 Chevrolet Trax

I donot like Trax

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I am running my new trax for two months. But missing my Toyota Rav4. Trax is economical in gas. But that's all. Lack of spead and not fun to drive.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 14, 2016
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4-Door LTZ

Great smartphone interface, outstanding stereo sound, and very comfortable drivers seat.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I have only owned by Trax LTZ for a week now and I must say I really enjoy driving it. I traded in my 2014 Subaru Crosstrek XV because the driver seat had no lumbar support and my back started to bother me... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 20, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4-Door LTZ

WOW I love it

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It's confortable vehicle if u have back used . Lumbar is great
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 18, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4-Door LT

Fun little SUV

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Fun to drive. Great gas mileage. Safe, awd does everything you want it to do. Rides great for it's size and feels much bigger on the inside then it looks. Looks good too!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
July 4, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4-Door LS w/1LS

Leased the car in May,and so far we love it.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Excellent. Our model has the 1.4 litre turbo. Has a lot more get up and go then our last car. Lot more room also, and smoother ride.Better gas mileage also.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 28, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4-Door LT

Very nice vehicle with great features and electronics.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
The trax seems larger than it is. Very easy to drive and park in the city. The wifi is great and onstar makes that even better. Very comfortable and easy to get in and out. Backup camera makes parking in tight... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
April 20, 2015
For 2015 Chevrolet Trax

Good size & Great price.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Fits good 4 a big guy like the xm - back-up camera and fuel milage is good. Turning radius great - priced right.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Compare the 2017 Chevrolet Trax against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Chevrolet Trax?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2017 Chevrolet Trax Pricing Insights

  • 2017 Trax kept in good supply
  • $1,000 rebate + up to $2,000 bonus on select models
  • Lease a Trax LT from $179 for 39 months
  • Get 3.9% APR for 60 months + $500 bonus
See Your Price
 