The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is a big deal.

Literally and figuratively, the three-row crossover for Chevrolet grew 2 inches over the last generation opening up more space for gear and growing families than before.

It competes with a long list of similarly sized three-row crossover including the Mazda CX-9, Honda Pilot, Volkswagen Atlas, Buick Enclave, Toyota Highlander, and Ford Explorer.

Style and performance

The 2018 Chevy Traverse adopts a more straight-edged, angular approach than the last generation, aligning the Traverse, stylistically at least, more closely with the Tahoe than the Equinox. The Traverse adopts some styling cues from Chevy sedans—namely we see some Impala along the sides. The SUV also grows a sharper snout and a taller grille opening than the outgoing model.

Inside, the Traverse is awash with a few more upscale interior touches, with the top High Country model—new for 2018—serving as the pinnacle of panache for the lineup.

Under the hood, the Traverse sports a more powerful 3.6-liter V-6 that puts out 305 horsepower, an improvement of more than 20 hp over the outgoing 3.6-liter V-6. The V-6 is teamed with a new 9-speed automatic that's making its way around General Motors' vehicles. Front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is optional. According to GM, the new V-6, 9-speed combo should manage 25 mpg on the highway.

New for Traverse (and only for Traverse) is an RS trim complete with its own 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 teamed with the 9-speed automatic. The small turbo-4 makes 255 hp, but only manages up to 23 mpg highway, according to GM.

Both engines are equipped with a smarter start-stop system that will help to save fuel in traffic, and a traction select system that will disconnect all-wheel-drive systems (when equipped) or change throttle and transmission settings, depending on road conditions.

When properly equipped, GM says the Traverse will tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Comfort, safety, and features

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is roughly 2 inches longer than the outgoing model, which helps open up interior space for cargo and passengers.

With all three rows full of people, the Traverse swallows 23 cubic feet of gear—which is slightly smaller than the outgoing model, but larger than the current Tahoe. Tumble down the third and second rows to open up 58.1 and 98.5 cubic feet of room in the Traverse and its mission becomes clearer: the crossover is meant to haul children, gear, and plenty of combinations of everything in between.

The Traverse will come equipped with smart features such as an automatic liftgate that opens by swiping a foot underneath the tailgate (if hands are full of bags, children, or all of the above), and a split-folding second row that slides fore and aft to give better access to the third row, which sports 33.7 inches of leg room.

Chevrolet has added USB charging ports in all three rows, and plenty of interior cubbies for storage.

It's too early for official safety data, but the IIHS has called the related 2017 GMC Acadia a Top Safety Pick. Chevrolet has added active safety features such as a surround-view camera system, LED headlights, active lane control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a Teen Driver feature to monitor young drivers.

All models of the Traverse will come equipped with three rows of seating, 7.0-inch infotainment, wi-fi hotspot connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Chevrolet hasn't yet released pricing or availability.