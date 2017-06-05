The SS is a full-size, four-door "sleeper" performance sedan that won't scream for attention. Offered only in one model, it's Chevrolet's first rear-drive V-8 sedan since the rear-drive Impala SS went out of production in the 1990s.

Close to the end of its run, the 2017 Chevrolet SS gets no changes other than the addition of two new colors: Orange Blast and Nightfall Gray Metallic.

It earns a 6.6 out of 10 on our overall scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Styling and performance

If you think you've seen this car before, you're on to something. The SS is essentially a reworked version of the latest VF Commodore SS (the flagship muscle sedan from GM's Australian division, Holden), which in its previous generation made it to these shores as the Pontiac G8. The SS is essentially a refined, more aggressively styled iteration of the Chevrolet Caprice PPV that's sold to police fleets.

And yet, the looks is almost generic Chevrolet. It's easy to confuse this car for the Impala or Malibu, and in fact those cars are in some ways more curvaceous. If you look closer, though, the staggered wheels, a low, wedgy shape, and a tapered, teardrop-like greenhouse give the SS the hint of a muscle car-like. That's the formula for a true sleeper.

Inside, the SS has more of a cockpit-like layout than other current models from the Chevy stable—especially with ice-blue lighting.

The rear-drive architecture has a near-perfect 52/48 weight distribution and is backed by some serious performance hardware. Strong Brembo brakes are standard, the rear axle is kept in place by a multi-link independent suspension, and GM's Magnetic Ride Control dampers are standard. Like those available on the Camaro and Corvette, these dampers use a magnetic fluid to change responsiveness and damping force in any of three modes: Tour, Sport and Performance. Forged aluminum wheels with Z-rated tires also call out some serious performance intent.

And it delivers on that promise for the most part. Everything has been really well calibrated—with the goods to take on serious driving roads, yet just enough comfort for those in areas without the best roads. The Magnetic Ride Control suspension does a fairly good job of filtering out bumps in the base Tour mode, though the default setting is still a bit firm. The Sport and Performance modes stiffen up the ride further, but also make the car react quicker to steering inputs. That only enhances this car's great steering response.

The 2017 Chevrolet SS is offered with just one engine, a 415-horsepower version of the last-generation Corvette's LS3 6.2-liter V-8. The mammoth V-8 is offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual. Acceleration to 60 mph takes a claimed 4.7 seconds, and a dual-mode exhaust gives the engine a nice burble at idle and a bark under heavy throttle.

The only significant disappointment, dynamically, is how the automatic transmission contributes; it's too muted and delayed in its responses—lazy in Drive, but still not sharp enough in its Sport mode. Thankfully, the manual option is available for true enthusiasts, allowing them to shift as quickly or as slowly as they please. However, it takes some time to get used to. Gear engagement is high in the clutch travel, making it hard to be smooth and easy to stall. After that, though, the throws are smooth and fairly short.

The SS achieves similar fuel economy with the manual and automatic transmissions, with the stick slightly edging out the auto. The manual car is rated at 14 mpg city, 22 highway, 17 combined while the automatic gets 14/20/16 mpg ratings. That distinction is important, though, as the manual avoids the gas guzzler tax.

Interior, safety, and features

Hydraulically damped bushings for the suspension, and rubber isolation in back, should help keep the cabin relatively quiet from road noise, but we noticed an abundance of road noise on a long highway trip. The aggressively bolstered sport seats are comfortable and supportive, though, and they are set up to hold you in place on the track of your choice (or just while you're doing burnouts). Back seat space is surprisingly ample.

Chevrolet has loaded the SS with active safety features, including standard forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts, plus a rearview camera. There are also eight standard airbags, including knee bags for the driver and front passenger. The SS hasn't been tested by either of the national safety groups, and it likely won't given its low volume.

The SS comes pretty well equipped. It's the first Chevrolet to feature Automatic Parking Assist, which will help steer you into a parking spot; it's even included with the manual transmission. Leather upholstery, HID headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated-and-ventilated front seats, keyless ignition, remote start, a head-up display, and 220-watt Bose audio are all included. So is Chevrolet MyLink, which has an 8.0-inch color touchscreen and a navigation system, and can help manage hands-free conversations, media, and infotainment apps through a connected smartphone. Also standard is 4G LTE connectivity that speeds up connections to OnStar and can be set up to serve a wi-fi hotspot in for a monthly charge.

The 2017 SS is priced around $48,000, including the $1,300 gas-guzzler tax. The 6-speed manual is a no-cost option; a sunroof is available for $900, and a full-size spare runs $500. Aside from paint color, that is the full extent of factory options. Chevy dealers also offer a number of dress-up items as accessories, including stripes, different grilles, and fog lamps.