I am leasing a 2016 Malibu. I love the car. I like the body redesign. It rides smooth and the features are easy to use and intuitive. The engine is a 1.5 Liter Turbo. If you put five people in the car and...

I am leasing a 2016 Malibu. I love the car. I like the body redesign. It rides smooth and the features are easy to use and intuitive. The engine is a 1.5 Liter Turbo. If you put five people in the car and floor it, it isn't exactly a rocket. It is peppy enough and the milage makes up for it. Over the last 1700 miles (Trip Odometer)with some highway and some city it is averaging 29 mpg. I love the car, but if this is going to be a true review, my biggest complaint is the "hollowness" of the truck. If you are going down a smooth, freshly blacktoped road, the car is quite and smooth. When you transition to a course road (tar and stones patching)it is still smooth and quiet up front, but from the driver's seat there is a lot of road noise from the trunck area. There needs to be more baffeling so that the road noise doesn't echo through the trunck, through the back seat, and into the cabin. I've driven other Malibus as rentals and they did it too. My Dad's Buick, on the other hand, is much quieter in those same conditions. Like the On Star and the Android Auto Apps. Easy to set up and works seemlessly. Easy to play your own music from your phone or to get Google maps on the car radio's screen. It has the auto shut off when sitting at the stop like. Not so sure I like that idea. It's OK, but in the back of my mind I wonder how it will work when the car has 130,000 miles on it in the winter. I get the gas savings, but this isn't Germany, 1944. I like the safety features, such as the lane keep assist, and the colision alerts all the way around the vehicle. As an "old school" driver I feel they can be a little over sensitive (especially the forward collision detection, even though you can turn it down), but I think of my daughter or someone elses 16 year old or grandmother driving it, then it is a good thing.

I've mentioned some little things that, personally, I would change as an engineer, but over all, I think this is a quiet smooth riding comfortable car with nice easy to use bells and whistles. I would recommend to anyone.