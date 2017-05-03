2018 Chevrolet Malibu Review

2018 Chevrolet Malibu Redline
7.3
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz

A solid effort, the Chevrolet Malibu offers plenty of compelling reasons to lure customers into showrooms.

The 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid contender in the crowded mid-size sedan class.

It stands out for its attractive styling, refined demeanor, and efficient hybrid powertrain, but we wish that its high-tech safety equipment didn’t require ponying up quite so much cash for a loaded model. Overall, we’ve assigned it a 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, Chevy has only mildly tweaked the Malibu for this generation’s third model year. A new paint color and a Redline special appearance package are the big news, although Malibu L, LS, and LT models have a slightly larger fuel tank as well.

The latest Malibu’s tidy looks outside are complemented by a clean, roomy, and well-arranged interior that pairs a bright 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all but the fleet-oriented Malibu L. That bargain basement model is mostly marketed to rental car firms and corporate users and not retail buyers.

Under most Malibu hoods sits a choice of 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines, both mated to automatic transmissions. Unlike a couple of rivals, the Malibu is front-wheel drive-only. At around 3,100 pounds, it’s among the lightest mid-size sedans, which helps it feel more nimble and sporty—although the Malibu is more about relaxed cruising than it is tearing up a race track.

The ace up the Malibu’s tailored sleeve is its optional hybrid powertrain. It pairs a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder to a 1.5-kwh lithium-ion battery pack that lets it run up to 55 mph on electricity alone and earns it an impressive 48 mpg combined.

A wide range of Malibus are on offer: L, LS, LT, and Premium variants that run the gamut from spartan to encroaching-on-Cadillac territory. All models perform well in crash testing and two versions of automatic emergency braking are available on LT and Premium models.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

