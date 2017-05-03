2018 Chevrolet Impala Review

2018 Chevrolet Impala
6.8
Expert Rating
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.8
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
6.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
8.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor

The 2018 Chevrolet Impala adds better base equipment this year for good value among full-sizers.

The 2018 Chevy Impala doesn’t have much in common with its namesake anymore.

Today’s car is a comfortable four-door cruiser for four or five adults, easy on gas, relatively fun to drive, and modestly handsome—it’s predecessor certainly was none of those things.

The 2018 Chevrolet Impala earns a 6.8 out of 10 on our overall scale for now. Once official fuel economy and crash data are available that score may change, so stay tuned. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year’s Impala changes very little from last year’s version, aside from a few new paint schemes and a little more standard equipment across all models, starting with the Chevy Impala LS as base.

A rearview camera is standard across all cars now, and even base models get an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility—still a relative rarity for a car starting at $28,375, including delivery.

All versions get the same sharp styling that ushered in a good era for styling from General Motors. Other front-drive offerings from GM keep the same crisp shapes, especially around the front and rear fenders.

Chevrolet Impala Premier editions punch a little further up on luxury weight classes with standard navigation, Bose premium audio, and wireless cellphone charging.

All Impalas come with a 6-speed automatic and a choice between a 2.5-liter inline-4 or a 3.6-liter V-6. Mainstream full-sizers like the Impala have largely fallen by the wayside, so even though the Chevy’s powerplant sounds advanced for 2012—it’s still somewhat competitive.

The Chevy Malibu, which is nearly identically sized, offers a smaller displacement, turbocharged engine or a hybrid powertrain for economy-first buyers.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
March 15, 2017
2016 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/2LT

Great car, great value!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I did a ton of research and even used the information from The Car Connection during the negotiations. Love my new Chevy Impala! My friends love it too and wish that they would have gotten the great deal that... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 9, 2017
2016 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/2LT

I Love this car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is the car I always wanted it's big enough it fast enough it got great styling and it looks great in motion buy one you will love it
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 24, 2016
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/1LT

Great Roomy Sedan

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I find that the car has a nice ride, great features for the price of the vehicle, very good interior space, and sufficient power for my driving needs. I like the exterior design of the car and the interior... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
