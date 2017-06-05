2017 Chevrolet Impala

The Chevy Impala of today is the inverse of the last car to wear the badge. Before 2014, the Impala had been left off almost every shopping list not connected to a line-item budget.

A massive redo brought the Impala up to a much higher standard. Today's Impala is sexy, engaging to drive, easy on gas, very comfortable, and well-connected—everything its predecessor was not.

We give the 2017 Impala a 6.5 out of 10. It's good-looking and has ample room for five people and their stuff, but safety gear and features aren't where they should be, not at this price. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Chevy Impala styling and performance

The Impala bears a slight resemblance to the Buick LaCrosse and Cadillac XTS, mostly because the trio share some underpinnings—the proportions are similar. The crisp styling work on the Impala sets it apart in the Chevy lineup. There's a bit of Mercedes CLS in its rear quarters, a sophisticated profile, and a less busy front end than that on other Chevys. Inside, ambition gets the better of things. The dash has a lovely sweep, but it's covered in too many trim types and pieces. The chorus of lines and textures and materials needs a more muted approach.

A 2.5-liter inline-4 with 196 hp powers the base Impala. It's fine for commuter duty, but under hard acceleration—on-ramps, highway passing—it lacks the power reserve to make things happen quickly. The optional V-6 cures those ills, with its 305 hp shuffling through a 6-speed automatic in sporty-sedan territory.

On the road, the Impala is a sleek, athletic performer. Handling and comfort balance at just the right point for a car of this size. The ride's damped extremely well, even on the biggest 20-inch wheels and tires, and the Impala's electric steering never feels overly heavy or slow to react.

The Impala isn't tops among its class for fuel economy, but it manages respectable numbers—up to 25 mpg combined with the 4-cylinder, a more middling 18 mpg for 6-cylinder cars.

Chevy Impala comfort, safety, and features

The Impala offers up more space than some rivals, Azera and Avalon included. Its front seats give better support than all comers, but the back seat has Passat syndrome—it's wide, but the cushion is low, flat, and still, it could use an inch or two more of head room. The trunk almost makes up for it, and almost matches the Taurus cubic foot for cubic foot.

The Impala doesn't have all its crash-test scores, and the good ones from the NHTSA are offset by missing standard features—you'll pay more for Bluetooth and a rearview camera. The Impala comes with 10 airbags and can be fitted with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors.

The Impala comes in LS, LT and Premier trims. Prices range from about $28,000 for the base model all the way to $41,000 if you're not careful—but a well-equipped V-6-powered Impala LT with a rearview camera and MyLink audio will run about $32,000.

All versions have power features, cruise control, and air conditioning. Chevy's MyLink system controls the secondary features via an 8.0-inch touchscreen LCD—features like space for 60 favorites (radio stations, destinations, whatever) and a thousand personal contacts, connections for up to 10 Bluetooth devices, and a swipey interface that lets you choose where the icons rest, or which of four graphic skins you want it to wear. Apple CarPlay and wireless smartphone charging are available.

For 2017, Chevy makes its V-6 available in the base Impala, and adds Android Auto to the existing infotainment offerings.