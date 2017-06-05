2017 Chevrolet Impala Review

2017 Chevrolet Impala
6.5
Expert Rating
$27,500
MSRP based on 4-Door Sedan LS w/1LS
 
The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.5
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
8.0
Expert Rating
Safety
5.0
Expert Rating
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
6.0
Expert Rating
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Editorial Director

The 2017 Chevrolet Impala hits the big-car target with handsome lines, composed handling, and on-point connectivity.

The Chevy Impala of today is the inverse of the last car to wear the badge. Before 2014, the Impala had been left off almost every shopping list not connected to a line-item budget.

A massive redo brought the Impala up to a much higher standard. Today's Impala is sexy, engaging to drive, easy on gas, very comfortable, and well-connected—everything its predecessor was not.

We give the 2017 Impala a 6.5 out of 10. It's good-looking and has ample room for five people and their stuff, but safety gear and features aren't where they should be, not at this price. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Chevy Impala styling and performance

The Impala bears a slight resemblance to the Buick LaCrosse and Cadillac XTS, mostly because the trio share some underpinnings—the proportions are similar. The crisp styling work on the Impala sets it apart in the Chevy lineup. There's a bit of Mercedes CLS in its rear quarters, a sophisticated profile, and a less busy front end than that on other Chevys. Inside, ambition gets the better of things. The dash has a lovely sweep, but it's covered in too many trim types and pieces. The chorus of lines and textures and materials needs a more muted approach.

A 2.5-liter inline-4 with 196 hp powers the base Impala. It's fine for commuter duty, but under hard acceleration—on-ramps, highway passing—it lacks the power reserve to make things happen quickly. The optional V-6 cures those ills, with its 305 hp shuffling through a 6-speed automatic in sporty-sedan territory.

On the road, the Impala is a sleek, athletic performer. Handling and comfort balance at just the right point for a car of this size. The ride's damped extremely well, even on the biggest 20-inch wheels and tires, and the Impala's electric steering never feels overly heavy or slow to react.

The Impala isn't tops among its class for fuel economy, but it manages respectable numbers—up to 25 mpg combined with the 4-cylinder, a more middling 18 mpg for 6-cylinder cars.

Chevy Impala comfort, safety, and features

The Impala offers up more space than some rivals, Azera and Avalon included. Its front seats give better support than all comers, but the back seat has Passat syndrome—it's wide, but the cushion is low, flat, and still, it could use an inch or two more of head room. The trunk almost makes up for it, and almost matches the Taurus cubic foot for cubic foot.

The Impala doesn't have all its crash-test scores, and the good ones from the NHTSA are offset by missing standard features—you'll pay more for Bluetooth and a rearview camera. The Impala comes with 10 airbags and can be fitted with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors.

The Impala comes in LS, LT and Premier trims. Prices range from about $28,000 for the base model all the way to $41,000 if you're not careful—but a well-equipped V-6-powered Impala LT with a rearview camera and MyLink audio will run about $32,000.

All versions have power features, cruise control, and air conditioning. Chevy's MyLink system controls the secondary features via an 8.0-inch touchscreen LCD—features like space for 60 favorites (radio stations, destinations, whatever) and a thousand personal contacts, connections for up to 10 Bluetooth devices, and a swipey interface that lets you choose where the icons rest, or which of four graphic skins you want it to wear. Apple CarPlay and wireless smartphone charging are available.

For 2017, Chevy makes its V-6 available in the base Impala, and adds Android Auto to the existing infotainment offerings.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

March 15, 2017
2016 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/2LT

Great car, great value!

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I did a ton of research and even used the information from The Car Connection during the negotiations. Love my new Chevy Impala! My friends love it too and wish that they would have gotten the great deal that... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
February 9, 2017
2016 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/2LT

I Love this car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is the car I always wanted it's big enough it fast enough it got great styling and it looks great in motion buy one you will love it
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
May 24, 2016
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/1LT

Great Roomy Sedan

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I find that the car has a nice ride, great features for the price of the vehicle, very good interior space, and sufficient power for my driving needs. I like the exterior design of the car and the interior... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
March 6, 2016
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LTZ w/2LZ

100% improvement

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Outstanding in all aspects handling, style, power, fuel consumption!
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 8, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LTZ w/2LZ

Wise selection..

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Stylish and very "user" friendly......................................
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
December 6, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/3LT

dependable

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Drove across Canada 5500 klms and back no problems average 38mpg with a full load.Lots of room for passengers and luggage and power to pass.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 26, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LTZ w/2LZ

excellent car, I can think of anythingnto change

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
I can't believe this car, beautiful inside and out, full of the latest features. Drives excellent, super comfortable and good gas mileage especially on the highway for such a big comfortable sedan. Feels solid... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 14, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LTZ w/2LZ

This is a great car and I'm getting better than advertised gas milelage.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
Exterior color is Ashen Gray Metallic, inside all leather also in a similar gray color. Includes sun roof and close all the options. On a 300 mi trip I got 31.7 mpg, all highway travel. I'm averaging over... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
October 12, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LTZ w/2LZ

Beautiful car. It does everything I want it to.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
This is my first new luxury car and I love it. The comfort and build quality are excellent, the engine is smooth and very powerful. The interior layout fits me perfectly. I'm very impressed.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 28, 2015
2015 Chevrolet Impala 4-Door Sedan LT w/2LT

My leg hurts

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
After 1 week my leg hurts. .. the exterior style is really nice.. a very aggressive look and stance.(even more so on LTZ) BUT..they failed to carry that over to the rear tail lights.. the sad droopy look is... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
Looking for a different year of the Chevrolet Impala?
Read reviews & get prices
Read reviews & get prices
