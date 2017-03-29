2018 Chevrolet Equinox Review

2018 Chevrolet Equinox
6.6
Expert Rating
$25,510
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door LS w/1LS
 
See Your Price
Shopping for a new Chevrolet Equinox?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price

The Car Connection Expert Rating Breakdown?

6.6
on a scale of 1 to 10
Styling
7.0
Expert Rating
Performance
6.0
Expert Rating
Comfort & Quality
6.0
Expert Rating
Safety
Features
7.0
Expert Rating
Fuel Economy
7.0
Expert Rating
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Brandon Turkus Brandon Turkus

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is a needed step forward for the brand and a solid compact crossover.

Chevrolet did a lot right with the 2018 Equinox. The new small crossover is lighter, smaller, more aggressively styled, better equipped across the board, and is generally a more complete, competent vehicle than anything to wear the Equinox badge.

New for this year, the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox will be offered in L, LS, LT, and Premier trims.

It earned a 6.6 on our overall scale, which reflects our preference for the new body and its good fuel economy. The score will likely change when official safety data rolls in, so stay tuned to this space as we wait for those scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

By shaving 400 pounds of fat and cutting 5 inches between the wheels, the new Equinox looks more like a true contender to the Honda CR-V, Ford Escape, and Toyota Rav4, rather than a plus-size entry among fiercely competent crossover competition. But beneath this smaller, svelter body is a smarter vehicle.

Turbochargers supplant a bigger engine in the Equinox, and promise torque that’s easy to exploit and fuel economy that challenges the segment’s best. Drivers can pair their Apple iPhone or Android smartphone with a standard 4G LTE wi-fi connection and suck tunes from the internet, which are channeled through the audio system that is controlled by a standard 7.0-inch infotainment system. HID headlamps illuminate the road, while vented seats blast the driver’s backside with cool air. All around, this is a better, more complete Equinox than came before.

And yet, there are still problems. The smaller body has less cargo space than the competition and the cabin is at least a step behind the competition in material quality and style. The fascia is polarizing, the rear end looks like a minivan, and cutting-edge safety equipment is limited to the range-topping trim, which is itself way too expensive. The Equinox is better and smarter, but it’s not as good or as smart as it needs to be.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
September 5, 2016
For 2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Reliable car

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
It is good sub but pricey. Hope it was made more fuel efficient.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
September 13, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4-Door LT

A stand out suv for the money

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
With just over 200 miles of getting familiar with everything on the vehicle we went on a vacation driving over 5000 miles. The Equinox is equipped with the 4 cylinder engine and I recorded each fill up and... + More »
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
August 18, 2016
2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4-Door LTZ

For a good median size SUV You can't beat it.

  • Overall Rating
  • Interior/Exterior
  • Performance
  • Comfort and Quality
  • Safety
  • Features
  • Fuel Economy / MPG
  • Reliability
A great V6 two complaints side pillows too thick and MPG should be better.
people found this helpful.
Was this review helpful to you? Yes
See all user reviews »
Looking for other models of the Chevrolet Equinox?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox against the competition
Compare All Cars
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Pricing Insights

  • 2018 Equinox can be ordered; 2017s still abundant
  • Get $2,000 off select 2017s + cash bonuses
  • Lease a 2017 from $199 for 24 month with $3,029 down
  • 3.9% APR + $1,000 down payment assistance on 2017s
See Your Price
 